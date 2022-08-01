ICS Announces Acquisition of Cards Technology

ENDICOTT, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICS, a portfolio company of ClearLight Partners and leading provider of Information Technology (IT) Managed Services to a vast array of client profiles, announced it has acquired Cards Technology (Cards), also a leading provider of Managed IT Services to small to medium businesses, headquartered in Ocean City, Maryland.

Cards was founded in 2000 and has grown by helping small-to-medium sized businesses in the markets surrounding Ocean City, MD achieve success by providing technology solutions and support. Cards offers managed IT and cybersecurity services, hardware and software procurement, cloud solutions, and a wide array of ancillary technologies such as telephone systems and security cameras.

Kevin Blake, CEO of ICS, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Sam and the excellent team at Cards. They share our values and we are excited to grow the ICS Family. ICS’ mission is to make a difference in our employees’ lives, our customers’ businesses, and the communities we serve. We are looking forward to growing in the Mid-Atlantic.”

“The ICS team are true professionals and the resources they bring to the table will allow us to expand the high quality services we are known for providing to our clients. I’m excited for the next chapter of our story,” said Sam Card.

Kyle Burke, a Partner at ClearLight said, “Kevin Blake and the ICS team have been outstanding partners. We see continued secular tailwinds for the IT managed services space, and believe Cards is an excellent complement to the ICS business.”

ICS is a provider of IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and other project-based services, and hardware and software reselling for small to medium-sized organizations. The company offers on-site and remote support to clients in the Northeastern US and throughout the United States, with an emphasis on serving small-to-medium sized businesses and clients within government, education, healthcare, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, retail, and other industries. ICS was founded in 1986 and is currently led by 20+ year industry veteran Kevin Blake.

ClearLight Partners is a private equity firm in Southern California that invests in established, profitable middle-market companies with significant growth potential. Since its inception, ClearLight has raised $900 million in capital across three funds from a single limited partner. The team at ClearLight has extensive operating and financial experience and has a history of successfully partnering with owners and management teams to drive growth and create value.

