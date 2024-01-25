ICPO Foundation partners with ITM to fund 100 stipends of its Academy for Theranostics in China, India, Africa, and Latin America

WIESBADEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, a transformative initiative developed by the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation, announced a sponsorship agreement with ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, to fund 100 stipends for the Academy’s online education program. The primary audience of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics are clinicians, researchers, physicists, and radiochemists as well as nurses and technologists, who seek to integrate Radiomolecular Precision Oncology in patient care. The stipends will be offered in China, India, Africa and Latin America.









Today, Radiomolecular Precision Oncology represents a paradigm shift in cancer treatment and brings a spectacular improvement in cancer care. Therefore, standardized training of world-class medical professionals is key to ensure sustainable access for patients on a global scale. This led to the official launch of the Academy for Theranostics by the ICPO Foundation in October 2023. The primary objective of the online education program is to disseminate knowledge and set standards in the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology.

The ICPO Academy for Theranostics addresses this imperative by offering an extensive educational program developed by the ICPO Foundation. This online program covers more than 50 hours of content and is backed by a global community of over 30 experts and leaders active in medicine, science, technology and patient care. The content is accessible in multiple languages.

The curriculum has been developed under the guidance of its President, Prof. Richard P. Baum, world leader and pioneer in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, together with prominent Pillar Leaders, international experts in their respective field, namely Prof. Vikas Prasad, Prof. Thomas Beyer, Prof. Frank Rösch, Linda Gardner and Josh Mailman. Due to their extensive accumulated knowledge and experience, along with their personal dedication, they have curated an exclusive and comprehensive online educational program.

The certification process for the online program is designed to ensure that participants have a thorough understanding of the key learning points in each teaching unit. Each pillar of the program —Medical, Physics, Chemistry, or Nursing and patient relationships — is divided into multiple teaching units. Upon completion of a teaching unit, participants are required to take a multiple-choice test to assess their comprehension of the material. To successfully finish a teaching unit, participants must answer at least 80 percent of the questions correctly, ensuring a solid grasp of the presented knowledge.

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, is pleased with the ongoing development of partnerships within the ICPO Academy: “The ICPO Foundation supports its community by expanding the reach of its Academy for Theranostics, allowing to scale global patient access in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology through certified education. This collaboration with ITM enables us to award 100 stipends to recipients across three continents.”

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. To scale patient access, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with so called Academy, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation’s objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise, by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and about the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

Contacts

Media contact ICPO Foundation

Susanne Simon



Head of Communication & Community



Email: susanne.simon@icpo.foundation

Phone: + 49 172 8666093



www.icpo.foundation