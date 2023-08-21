iconectiv Recognized for Mitigating Illegal Robocalls and Restoring Trust in Caller ID

TruReach Certify Wins TMC’s 2023 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

What’s the News: iconectiv’s TruReach Certify has been selected by TMC as a 2023 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award recipient.

iconectiv’s TruReach Certify has been selected by TMC as a 2023 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award recipient. Why it Matters: iconectiv’s TruReach Certify is being recognized for helping mitigate illegal robocalls and restoring trust in caller ID.

iconectiv’s TruReach Certify is being recognized for helping mitigate illegal robocalls and restoring trust in caller ID. Who’s it for: Service providers, regulators and enterprises

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv, a trusted partner of the communications industry, has been recognized for its steadfast pursuit of maintaining a solid, trusted foundation for voice calls. In recognition of that work, TMC, a global, integrated media company, has selected TruReach™ Certify as a 2023 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award winner.





As the Secure Telephone Identity Policy Administrator (STI-PA) for STIR/SHAKEN in the United States, iconectiv applies and enforces STI-GA rules to operationalize the SHAKEN framework. TruReach Certify supports the nation’s Calling Number Verification Service, allowing telephone companies to verify caller ID, restoring trust in the communications ecosystem. The platform supports the successful mitigation of illegal robocalls by ensuring the caller ID cannot be tampered with and is securely conveyed through an encrypted digital signature between service provider networks.

“A surge in illegal robocalls has led to consumers not answering the phone when it’s a number they don’t recognize—even if it’s a call they’re waiting for from a legitimate business,” said Richard Jacowleff, Chief Executive Officer of iconectiv. “The FCC collaborated with service providers and the telecom vendor community to implement STIR/SHAKEN—a critical step to restore trust in caller ID in the U.S. Now that we’re seeing the success of the program and legitimate business calls are getting through to consumers domestically, the strategy is going global. Not only are other countries adopting STIR/SHAKEN, but the telecom ecosystem is engaged on how to solve the cross-border call authentication challenge.”

The FCC’s Triennial Report to Congress details the success of SHAKEN in the U.S. and shows that since deployment, robocalls have decreased, paving the way for legitimate businesses to reach consumers through verified caller ID. This authentication allows telephone companies to provide their customers with accurate information about the calling party, leaving it up to individuals to answer calls and making it harder for fraudsters to succeed at illegal spoofing.

“Congratulations to iconectiv for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, Chief Executive Officer of TMC. “TruReach Certify is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from iconectiv in 2023 and beyond.”

For more information, visit: www.iconectiv.com.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Contacts

Sharon Oddy



iconectiv



+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268



soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush



Global Results Communications



+1-949-689-9550



iconectiv@globalresultspr.com