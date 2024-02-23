iconectiv Recognized for Its Commitment to Simplifying Network Planning and Operational Efficiencies Across Telecom Ecosystem, and Its Support for Streamlining 5G Network Deployments

Company’s Industry-Leading TruOps™ Common Language® Platform Lauded with Six Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of announcing advancements to its TruOps™ Common Language® platform, iconectiv today announced that the company and its industry-leading platform have been recognized with several Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless. The Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the markets they serve, has awarded the Common Language platform with six prestigious honors – all of which underpin iconectiv’s commitment to facilitating seamless interconnection among communications service providers (CSPs), equipment vendors and the telecom ecosystem.





Common Language received top-billing recognition in the following categories:

– Gold Award for 5G Services



– Gold Award for Best Digital Transformation



– Silver Award for 5G Networks



– Silver Award for BSS/OSS



– Silver Award for Digital Divide

In addition, the company’s new Common Language App was recognized with a Gold Award in the Business-to-Business Apps category.

“We’d like to congratulate iconectiv for receiving multiple Merit Awards for its TruReach Common Language platform,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards. “These accolades highlight iconectiv’s commitment to innovation and excellence in a continually evolving industry. With its Common Language platform, iconectiv has set a commendable standard for the entire sector by offering solutions that contribute to the advancement of next-generation wireless services by streamlining network planning and enhancing operational efficiencies.”

The Common Language platform ensures the flow of consistent and accurate information throughout an organization’s infrastructure by providing a common name for locations, equipment, connections, services and virtual functions, while also providing a pinpoint view of network sites across business operations, and a way to optimize processes through automating operations. This is especially important as CSPs look to maximize their current investments in network infrastructure as well as to support new technology, such as 5G, and to ensure they are efficiently supporting the enhanced coverage, security and additional capabilities needed to drive new revenue-generating services.

“As 5G deployments continue to gain speed, efficiently managing the communications network requires staying abreast of technology and introducing distinctive features, while also prioritizing cost-effectiveness. Our Common Language platform is helping CSPs, as well as network equipment owners, tower and data center operators and enterprises overcome network management, asset management and service activation challenges by providing them a best-in-class, standardized naming system that spans different business functions and processes – from network planning to finance, procurement, and other departments,” said Peter Ford, Executive Vice President, iconectiv. “We are honored that the Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless have acknowledged the positive impact that our Common Language platform has on ensuring CSPs and their counterparts stay on top of the increased need to drive operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction as they aim for the seamless, efficient roll-out of 5G services.”

The Common Language App further simplifies the management of network equipment inventory by enabling field workers and warehouse personnel to have real-time access when identifying and tracking communications equipment and network assets from the convenience of their mobile phone or device. Users simply scan the Common Language CLEI™ Code on existing equipment to access the network equipment’s attributes. They can also easily scan newly installed equipment to assist with inventory management. This increased level of command and control allows network and field force personnel to know what they have in their inventory – streamlining network planning, service activations and operations.

The Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions, with their vision, creativity and commitment to excellence setting the standard for the entire sector. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants.

For more information, visit: www.iconectiv.com.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to confidently access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services, digital identity and numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 5K customers rely on our data exchange platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected and 2B consumers and businesses protected. Our cloud-based information as a service network and operations management and numbering solutions span trusted communications, digital identity management and fraud prevention. For more information, http://www.iconectiv.com/. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

