iconectiv Enhances Operational Efficiency, Simplifies Network Planning for Communications Service Providers and Telecom Infrastructure Owners and Operators

New app enables quick identification and tracking of equipment; network view feature simplifies network management

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Communications service providers (CSPs) are consistently looking for ways to capitalize on growth opportunities while simultaneously driving operational efficiencies and cost savings. With evolving market expectations—for example, 5G demand is forecasted to grow approximately 60% by 2030—an increasing amount of expenditure is required for network equipment and planning for 5G and other build-outs. As a result, iconectiv, a trusted partner of the communications industry, has enhanced TruOps™ Common Language® with two features: a mobile app, and a network view feature.





iconectiv’s TruOps Common Language platform ensures the flow of consistent and accurate information throughout an organization’s infrastructure by providing a common name for locations, equipment, connections, services and virtual functions, while also providing a pinpoint view of network sites across business operations, and a way to optimize processes through automating operations. This is especially important as CSPs look to maximize their current investments in network infrastructure as well as to support new technology, such as 5G, and to ensure they are efficiently supporting the enhanced coverage, security and additional capabilities needed to drive new revenue-generating services.

TruOps Common Language Mobile App

The TruOps Common Language Mobile App further simplifies the management of network equipment inventory by enabling field workers and warehouse personnel to have real-time access when identifying and tracking communications equipment and network assets from the convenience of their mobile phone or device. Users simply scan the Common Language CLEI Code on existing equipment to access the network equipment’s attributes and/or scan newly installed equipment to assist with inventory management. This increased level of command and control allows personnel to know what they have in their inventory – streamlining network planning, service activations and operations.

“With any communications network, it’s not only important to keep pace with technology and come to market with differentiated services, but also critical to do so as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible,” said Peter Ford, executive vice president, iconectiv. “When you consider the tens of thousands of pieces of equipment in even the smallest communications network, it is easy to see the cost savings and efficiency that is realized by having a standard, simple and convenient way for all departments to access details on equipment attributes – from product type and features, to warranties, compliance, interchangeability, and even which assets have been decommissioned. The Common Language Mobile App uniquely empowers communication service providers and telecom infrastructure owners and operators to easily and efficiently ‘stay in the know’ by providing them critical access to this important information from a mobile device.”

TruOps Common Language Network View Feature

The Common Language Mobile App comes on the heels of iconectiv’s rollout of the network view feature for Common Language. Because efficient network management is vital for CSPs to deliver seamless connectivity and services to their customers, accurate identification and location of network sites is crucial, and why Common Language is used to identify the location and functionality of various network sites, network support sites, customer sites and network entities. The network view feature was launched to visualize network sites registered in the database via an interactive digital map format that is easier to reference and provides increased awareness of the network entities available to them. This makes interconnection tasks more manageable and time efficient since this intuitive format is easier to visualize and eliminates the process of manually matching specific location data to a map, streamlining network planning, service activations and new technology rollouts, as well as increasing awareness of network entities and collocation opportunities.

“In this new era of connectivity, utilizing the same terminology and sharing a Common Language is an essential component for optimized operations,” Ford said. “Adding the network view feature further boosts the platform’s benefits for CSPs and other stakeholders by giving them a visualization of a viable solution for simplifying network management and streamlining their operations.”

To learn more visit www.commonlanguage.com.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to confidently access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services, digital identity and numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 5K customers rely on our data exchange platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected and 2B consumers and businesses protected. Our cloud-based information as a service network and operations management and numbering solutions span trusted communications, digital identity management and fraud prevention. For more information, http://www.iconectiv.com/. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Sharon Oddy, iconectiv



soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush



Global Results Communications



+1-949-608-0276



iconectiv@globalresultspr.com