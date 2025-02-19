ICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America 2025 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced Phil Brown, president of the Phosphate Solutions Division of ICL, will be presenting at the Bank of America 2025 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

A webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events-presentations. A replay will be available at the same site for a limited time, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenues totaled approximately $7.5 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com.

Investor and Press Contact – Global

Peggy Reilly Tharp

VP, Global Investor Relations

+1-314-983-7665

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

Investor and Press Contact - Israel

Adi Bajayo

ICL Spokesperson

+972-3-6844459

Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com