ICL Recognized by Fortune as a Company That is Changing the World

Company’s Agmatix AI-driven data platform and RegenIQ framework designated as a Friend of Farmers

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced that Agmatix, the company’s ag tech digital start-up, has been named to Fortune’s 10th Annual Change the World list. The list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Among other factors, nominees are assessed on their measurable impact on people and the planet, profitability related to their impactful work, and the degree of innovation they have demonstrated.





Agmatix was recognized for its AI-driven platform, which helps agrifood companies’ agronomists and suppliers implement environmentally friendly crop strategies. Agmatix users oversee some 15 million acres of land worldwide, and the company’s new RegenIQ platform, which was unveiled in early September, allows those users to get real-time data about what is working and what isn’t.

RegenIQ offers a scalable and adaptable approach to assessing the impact of local practices on environmental outcomes and crop yields across four key areas: soil health, water, biodiversity, and climate. By connecting agrifood companies to real-time field-level activities, RegenIQ enables them to tailor regenerative practices to specific crops and conditions through a standardized, data-driven approach, which not only enhances environmental effectiveness but also strengthens supply chain resilience. With RegenIQ, companies can confidently track and achieve their ESG goals and Scope 3 requirements at scale.

“ We’re honored to join the Fortune Change the World list and take a place among the global leaders who are shaping a more sustainable future through meaningful change,” said Ron Baruchi, CEO of Agmatix. “ Our focus on sustainable agriculture and smart data use has earned us a spot among organizations working to improve lives and protect the planet.”

Fortune’s 2024 list showcases 52 companies globally that have created significant social or environmental impact through their profit-driven strategies and operations, and it spans a range of industries, including technology, space, e-commerce and health care. This year’s final list includes 30 companies from North America, 12 from Europe, eight from Asia and Australia, one from Africa, and one from South America and was selected from a field of 250 nominees. The full Fortune 2024 Change the World list is available at: https://fortune.com/ranking/change-the-world/.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity’s sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company’s growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenues totaled approximately $7.5 billion.

For more information, visit ICL’s website at icl-group.com.

To access ICL’s interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Instagram.

About Agmatix

Agmatix is an agro informatics company that develops data-driven solutions for ag professionals worldwide. Their cutting-edge technology platform uses agronomy data science and advanced AI technology to convert agronomic data into actionable insights at field level. The SaaS platform aggregates, standardizes, and harmonizes agronomic data from trials and experiments, unlocking a significant new layer of knowledge. With a revolutionary approach, Agmatix aims to solve the lack of data standardization to dramatically improve agricultural practices, crop yields, nutritional quality, and promote sustainable agriculture.

For more information on Agmatix, please visit www.agmatix.com.

