Ichor to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8th

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, will announce second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.


Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Information

Just after 1:00pm Pacific Time on August 8th, Ichor will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings press release. Ichor will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and business outlook at 1:30pm Pacific Time that afternoon. The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on Ichor’s investor website, https://ir.ichorsystems.com, after the market close on August 8th. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of Ichor’s website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com or go to the live link at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/ichorholdings08082023/en. After the event, the on-demand webcast will be available at the same link. To listen to the conference call live via telephone, please call (877) 407-0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0921 (international), and reference meeting number 13739991.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.

https://ir.ichorsystems.com/

Contacts

Larry Sparks, CFO or Greg Swyt, CAO 510-897-5200

Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899

IR@ichorsystems.com

