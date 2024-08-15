Home Business Wire Ichor Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Ichor Announces Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following investor events taking place during the third quarter:


5th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference

August 21, 2024 (virtual 1x1s only)

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

August 27, 2024 in Chicago (1x1s only)

The presentation material utilized during the conferences will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.

https://ir.ichorsystems.com/

Contacts

Greg Swyt, CFO 510-897-5200

Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899

IR@ichorsystems.com

Articoli correlati

Unplanned Asset Downtime Decreases Across Industries: New MaintainX Report Reveals Trends and Challenges

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MaintainX--MaintainX, the leading maintenance and frontline work execution platform, today released its first annual State of Industrial...
Continua a leggere

Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas Pairs With Viral Nation and Filmmaker Eddie Schmidt for Doc on the Real BlackBerry Story

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, the company behind HBO’s McMillions, has joined forces with Viral Nation and filmmaker Eddie...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Closes Transaction to Significantly Strengthen Long-Term Financial Foundation and Support Continued Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance, and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php