Home Business Wire Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor events in Q3:

4th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The investor presentation material utilized during both conferences will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com/

Contacts

Larry Sparks, CFO 510-897-5200

Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899

IR@ichorsystems.com

Articoli correlati

Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) announced that the Compensation Committee...
Continua a leggere

Agilent Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers on Q3; adjusts full-year outlook to reflect softer market conditions Highlights: Reported revenue of $1.67 billion declined 2.7% year-over-year, and...
Continua a leggere

YL Ventures Ranked 8th Among VCs Worldwide in PitchBook’s New Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
YL Ventures is the only cybersecurity-focused VC to secure a top 10 spot on the listSAN FRANCISCO & NEW...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php