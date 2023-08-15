Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor events in Q3:

4th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference



Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit



Four Seasons Hotel Chicago



Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The investor presentation material utilized during both conferences will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com/

Contacts

Larry Sparks, CFO 510-897-5200



Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899



IR@ichorsystems.com