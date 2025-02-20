Icertis Named a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management by Premier Research Firm

Icertis Emerges with Superior Vision to Leverage Generative AI, According to Report

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Platforms, Q1 2025. Icertis received the top score in the Strategy category, along with the highest possible scores in criteria for Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and Usability.

According to the Forrester report, “Icertis has emerged with a superior vision to leverage Generative AI to capture contract value and a maturity-based approach to innovation.” Icertis also received above average customer feedback, “garnering customers’ praise for the platform’s stability and performance.”

Evaluated among 11 other CLM vendors, Icertis demonstrates strength in:

Delivering a foundation for AI-driven value. The company’s OmniModel™ strategy enables the Icertis platform to integrate with best-in-class AI models and data from sources across the enterprise to extend the impact of contract intelligence in driving margins and reducing risk. Customers can future-proof their AI investments and capitalize on the latest advancements as the AI landscape evolves.

The company’s OmniModel™ strategy enables the Icertis platform to integrate with best-in-class AI models and data from sources across the enterprise to extend the impact of contract intelligence in driving margins and reducing risk. Customers can future-proof their AI investments and capitalize on the latest advancements as the AI landscape evolves. Solving industry-specific contracting challenges. Contracts are universal in business, but every industry has distinct contracting needs. Icertis is the only enterprise-grade contracting solution built intentionally for large-scale businesses, offering industry expertise and vertical solutions that enable faster time to value for sectors ranging from public sector and healthcare to banking and financial services.

Contracts are universal in business, but every industry has distinct contracting needs. Icertis is the only enterprise-grade contracting solution built intentionally for large-scale businesses, offering industry expertise and vertical solutions that enable faster time to value for sectors ranging from public sector and healthcare to banking and financial services. Connecting contracts to the business transactions they power. A robust partner ecosystem enables Icertis to integrate contract data with GenAI-powered agentic workflows and core enterprise systems. Co-innovation with strategic partners like SAP and Microsoft, and relationships with top global systems integrators, positions Icertis to scale services delivery while helping customers maximize the potential in every business relationship.

“Icertis has consistently been at the forefront of AI innovation, achieving many ‘firsts’ in the market. We were among the first to build AI into our contracting platform, the first to deliver a GenAI-powered contracting Copilot, and we will continue to set the pace for AI’s evolution to solve complex business challenges for our customers,” said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder, Icertis. “For Icertis, recognition from Forrester and feedback from customers reaffirms that our long-term strategy to deliver an enterprise platform integrated with best-of-breed GenAI is more effective than specialized point solutions. We believe this report also underscores our unique ability to enable enterprise value through the combined power of the Icertis platform, partnerships, and a deep understanding of how contracts define the rules of business.”

Download the full report – The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Platforms, Q1 2025

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

