Ice Norway Upgrades to Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS on Red Hat OpenShift in Strategic Project Expansion

READING, England & OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4G–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Ice Norway, the country’s third largest mobile operator, today announce full deployment of Mavenir’s end-to-end Cloud-Native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution. This strategic project expansion, being delivered in collaboration with Red Hat, positions Mavenir as the complete data and voice core partner for Ice Norway.





Ice Norway had previously selected Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core solution to power its 4G and 5G Network and is harnessing Mavenir’s Webscale Platform (MWP) for fast and agile delivery of new applications. The engagement of Mavenir to now replace the incumbent IMS provider, completes Ice Norway’s migration to cloud-native state-of-the-art technology, and enables Ice to provide market-leading 5G services.

Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS – which supports Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) i.e. 5G Voice, and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) – enables a single IMS investment to support multiple generations of voice services, guarantees service parity, and facilitates voice continuity between 4G and 5G. Leveraging mobile-first architecture and functioning on any cloud – with no legacy hardware platforms or migration from a fixed IMS – Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS offers a high degree of resilience for critical usage, including in private networks, enterprises and campuses, and emergency services.

Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS core network infrastructure delivers next-generation communication services, allowing users to collaborate using voice, video, and messaging solutions. No matter where the subscriber is located or if they are connected to the cellular network directly or through Wi-Fi, Mavenir’s solution delivers a consistent user experience.

Mavenir’s long-standing collaboration with Red Hat provides organizations the ability to deploy Mavenir’s solution on any hybrid or multi-cloud environment using Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Red Hat OpenShift offers a fast, flexible and easy-to-manage platform that can speed up application development, accelerate deployment, and extend control over distributed resources.

Commenting on the project expansion, Eivind Helgaker, CEO at Ice Norway said, “Cloudification of our network is a central pillar of our development strategy, to ensure that we can continue to deliver optimal quality of service to our subscribers and leverage innovative technologies to enhance the customer experience. As a trusted technology partner and one of the leading market providers for voice, data and messaging, upgrading to Mavenir’s IMS is a natural progression for Ice Norway as we create a future-proof foundation for the opportunities ahead.”

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir added, “We are proud to be evolving our partnership with Ice Norway to encompass adoption of our best-in-class IMS solution which, in deployments around the world, is making the vision of 5G networks on any cloud a commercial and technical reality. With this strategic project expansion in the significant Nordic market, Mavenir is further demonstrating its leadership in providing cloud-native, containerized IMS globally for the mobile core.”

Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President of Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem at Red Hat, said, “Red Hat is committed to enabling greater choice, flexibility and scalability for service providers to unlock next-generation 5G network capabilities. By combining Red Hat’s powerful cloud infrastructure and application platform with Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS solution, Ice Norway can more easily and quickly modernize its network functions to deploy 5G applications anywhere for enhanced business results.”

About Ice Norway:

Ice with its top modern, robust, and efficient mobile network, is one of three mobile network operators in Norway.

Being the fastest growing operator in the Norwegian market since launch, Ice is heading towards one million customers across their portfolio, and continues to invest in network, new services and customer satisfaction.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

