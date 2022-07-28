ICE Launches Plug-and-Play Connectivity to Managed Data Feed in Taiwan

Allows customers to simply ‘connect in’ to the ICE Consolidated Feed without need for any dedicated hardware infrastructure

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has expanded data delivery capabilities in the Asia Pacific region with the launch of a resilient, multi-tenant and fully managed datafeed access center in Taiwan, called ICE Shared Farm.

This new multi-tenant service offers a ‘managed’ experience for customers using ICE’s hosted and managed environments. It removes the need for dedicated market data infrastructure and equipment, and allows customers to easily ‘connect in’ to receive low-latency, real-time market data via cross-connects or local leased lines, which may significantly reduce connectivity costs.

“Taiwan is a key market for ICE and this new zero-footprint datafeed solution allows us to provide both lower latency and more efficient access to our customers in the region,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC. “Our global connectivity infrastructure, which includes ultra-low-latency wireless options in many areas, provides flexible options for customers in Asia. And when combined with our Consolidated Feed, we’re able to offer a robust suite of managed services alongside global data and analytics.”

ICE Shared Farm leverages the ICE Consolidated Feed, which aggregates cross-asset content from over 600 global sources, including exchanges and over-the-counter venues. Used by a range of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and ISVs, the Consolidated Feed provides a broad range of financial information across equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs. Data from these markets can be provided in a variety of ways, including real-time or delayed, tick-by-tick or conflated, and conflation can be turned on and controlled at the application level, and can be set as internalized, trade-safe or just-in-time conflated.

To learn more about ICE’s connectivity and feed solutions, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/connectivity-and-feeds.

