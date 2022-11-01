ICE Bonds Receives Approval for Expansion in Canada

Offers Access to Full Breadth of ICE’s Municipal Bond Market Liquidity

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has received approval to operate its ICE TMC fixed income trading platform in all Canadian jurisdictions, paving the way for full access to ICE’s leading electronic municipal bond marketplace.

ICE TMC, which is part of ICE Bonds, provides market participants with access to an all-to-all market for trading municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as Certificates of Deposit. ICE’s municipal bond offering brings together ICE’s industry-leading Continuous Evaluated Pricing for munis, pre-trade analytics and access to the full breadth of ICE’s municipal bond market liquidity, which includes depth of market from both ICE TMC and ICE BondPoint, which received approval to operate in Canada on June 19, 2020.

“Canada has vibrant fixed income trading and investment communities that understand our products and can benefit from access to our fixed income liquidity,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “We pride ourselves on working closely with our customers. As we expand our network to include Canadian accounts, we look forward to providing the data, analytics and trading tools they need to gain greater transparency into markets and manage risk.”

With this news, ICE now offers Canadian access to its full suite of execution protocols for fixed income markets, including click-to-trade, portfolio trading and request for quote. ICE also offers market-leading fixed income data, analytics and indices that provide market-leading benchmarking, transparency and intelligence for the whole lifecycle of a trade, from front- to middle and back office.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. FactSet® is a trademark of FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Trading and execution services are offered through ICE Bonds Securities Corporation or ICE Bonds member FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. The information found herein, has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice, is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial product(s), is intended for institutional investors only and is not intended for retail customer use.

ICE Bonds is subject to certain trading restrictions, including, among other things, that ICE Bonds is only permitted to trade “foreign securities” with “permitted clients” resident in Canada. A foreign security is a security issued by an issuer incorporated, formed or created under the laws of a foreign (i.e., non-Canadian) jurisdiction or a security issued by a government of a foreign jurisdiction.

