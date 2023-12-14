ICE and Blockstream Add Cryptocurrency Options Data to Joint Crypto Offering on the ICE Consolidated Feed

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and Blockstream, a leader in blockchain technologies and financial cryptography, today announced the addition of cryptocurrency options data to the Cryptocurrency Data Feed offered via the ICE Consolidated Feed.





Launched by ICE and Blockstream in 2018, the Cryptocurrency Data Feed offers real-time cryptocurrency information and includes data on over 100 cryptocurrencies from more than 30 globally sourced venues and exchanges. As part of ICE’s exclusive agreement with Blockstream, ICE offers extensive coverage of prices and order book data for cryptocurrencies by exchange.

“As the crypto market evolves, access to quality price discovery information is increasingly crucial,” said Maurisa Baumann, VP, Desktop and Feeds Products, at ICE. “We are pleased to continue working with Blockstream to help address the growing need for transparency and offer a comprehensive view of the market via the ICE Cryptocurrency Data Feed.”

ICE works closely with Blockstream to aggregate cryptocurrency data from multiple sources into a rich and easily consumable data feed. The Cryptocurrency Data Feed is designed to enable ICE Data Services’ customers to receive global market data in a streaming feed with comprehensive cryptocurrency information.

“Interest in the crypto markets has been steadily increasing after seeing key regulatory decisions and positive market responses earlier this year,” said Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. “This is a great time to launch this new offering, and we are pleased to continue working closely with ICE and cryptocurrency exchanges globally to deliver this data service that we believe can significantly reduce the barriers to broader trading of cryptocurrencies.”

The ICE Consolidated Feed aggregates content from 600+ data streams in a normalized format. Used by Tier 1, 2 and 3 banks, asset managers, hedge funds, ISVs and redistributors, this cost-effective solution delivers a range of global financial information with multi-asset class coverage, including equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs.

For more information about the Cryptocurrency Data Feed, please visit www.theice.com/cryptocurrencies.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges — including the New York Stock Exchange — and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Contacts

ICE Media Contact

Isabella Bezzone



+1 212 748 3948



isabella.bezzone@ice.com

media@theice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact

Katia Gonzalez



+1 678 981 3882



katia.gonzalez@ice.com

investors@ice.com