icare Moving to Cloud on the FINEOS Platform

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#claimsFINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the global leader of group and individual core software for life, accident and health insurance, announced today that Insurance and Care New South Wales (icare) will move its Dust Diseases Care Scheme to the FINEOS Platform. This will enable icare to provide a contemporary claims management service to the citizens of New South Wales affected by dust diseases.


icare’s care schemes provide support, treatment and care to citizens with long-term needs when severely injured in the workplace or on NSW roads. icare works with clients, their families, and health providers with a focus on optimising quality of life.

“icare is focused on improving both the performance and client experience provided by the Dust Diseases Care scheme, through the implementation of an improved claims model. The FINEOS solution, which was selected after a procurement process, will utilise cloud services to improve security, privacy and compliance. FINEOS has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner over many years with established capability to meet future scheme needs,” said Tim Abbott, Acting CIO.

FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly said, “FINEOS is delighted to partner with icare to improve customer experience and operational excellence using our modern and proven FINEOS Platform. Case managers working on the Dust Diseases Care scheme will benefit from using the FINEOS Platform to navigate complex claims and deliver benefits more effectively to injured workers and their dependents.”

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues working with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

Contacts

Audrey Honig Geragosian
FINEOS Media Relations Lead

+1 860-538-6638

