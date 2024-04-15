iCapital® Unveils ‘The 19th Hole: Beyond the Green’ — An Engaging Video Series Showcasing Conversations with Distinguished Leaders and Entrepreneurs

Featuring Jack Nicklaus in its premiere episode, legendary golfer, business leader and philanthropist

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#19thHole–iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, announced the launch of its interview series, The 19th Hole: Beyond the Green, hosted by Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO. The program features today’s distinguished leaders and entrepreneurs who are transforming their industry, driving change, and making a significant impact on the world.





“ I am honored to have golf’s greatest champion, Jack Nicklaus, as my first guest for the premiere episode of The 19th Hole, Beyond the Green,” said Mr. Calcano. “ This video series features candid conversations with today’s most distinguished leaders and delves into the professional decisions that shaped their success and influence, the challenges they overcame, and the insights they acquired from their relentless pursuit of excellence. These are the inspirational lessons we can all learn from and apply to our pursuits.”

The 19th Hole: Beyond the Green Program

The 19th Hole is a video series hosted by Lawrence Calcano, the Chairman and CEO of iCapital. In each episode, Mr. Calcano engages in casual conversations with today’s most distinguished leaders and entrepreneurs on what we can learn about human nature, success, and failure. Inspired by the connections made after a great game of golf, The 19th Hole: Beyond the Green program provides an intimate look into each leader’s personal story, revealing how they overcame challenges and what it takes to lead with purpose and impact. Visit the program’s website and YouTube channel to explore our video library.

