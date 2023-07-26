iCapital Launches Architect, a New Innovative Portfolio Analytics Tool for Financial Professionals

iCapital Architect can help advisors set their practice apart from the competition by providing a robust toolkit for designing tailored client portfolios that incorporate alternatives and structured investments.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iCapital,1 the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, today unveiled iCapital Architect, an innovative portfolio construction tool that empowers financial advisors to build robust, personalized client portfolios incorporating alternatives and structured investments.





Advisors can use Architect – which combines a user-friendly interface with sophisticated analytics – to evaluate alternatives and structured investments alongside traditional assets and seamlessly design portfolios that align with their clients’ return objectives and risk profiles. Among the tool’s many features are resources for evaluating historical performance and running institutional-quality risk factor analyses — key attributes for developing insightful investment recommendations.

“Advisors have long expressed a need for more comprehensive tools to effectively evaluate the inclusion of alternatives and structured investments in client portfolios,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “These investments have been the blind spot in many portfolio construction offerings.

“Architect provides advisors with the specialized data and tools required to effectively evaluate alternatives and structured investments — important assets when building well-rounded portfolios,” Calcano said. “The needs of our clients are evolving and so should their tools.”

Architect’s launch comes at a time when there is a growing need for delivering outcome-oriented portfolios that span alternative, structured, and traditional investments. It marks a significant step forward for iCapital and underscores its commitment to investing in innovation for the benefit of the wealth management community.

“Architect is an extremely useful tool utilized by our advisors to help analyze and explain how the inclusion of alternative strategies can diversify and strengthen client portfolios,” said Dick Pfister, CEO of AlphaCore, a La Jolla, CA wealth advisor with $2.4 billion in assets under management. “The ability to both visualize the potential return, and stress test the risk/reward characteristics of adding unique alternative assets, is a major differentiator.”

For more information about iCapital Architect, visit https://architect.icapital.com.

About iCapital

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed how the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions, education tools and resources, and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital’s solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their operational infrastructure for alternative investments and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows.

iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments, including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, structured investments, annuities, and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes Fintech 50 list each year from 2018 to 2023, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, iCapital services more than $162 billion in global client assets, of which nearly $29 billion are from international investors (non-U.S. domestic) across more than 1,300 funds. Employing more than 1,100 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide, including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

The material herein has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. (“iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without the written permission of iCapital. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by iCapital. You should consult your personal accounting, tax and legal advisors to understand the implications of any investment specific to your personal financial situation. This material does not intend to address the financial objectives, situation or specific needs of any individual investor. Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors.

The information contained herein is an opinion only, as of the date indicated, and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance. The information contained herein is subject to change, incomplete, and may include information and/or data obtained from third party sources that iCapital believes, but does not guarantee, to be accurate. iCapital considers this third-party data reliable, but does not represent that it is accurate, complete and/or up to date, and it should not be relied on as such. iCapital makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this material and accepts no liability for losses arising from the use of the material presented. No representation or warranty is made by iCapital as to the reasonableness or completeness of such forward looking statements or to any other financial information contained herein.

The manner of circulation and distribution of this document may be restricted by law or regulation in certain countries, including the U.S. This document is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, including the U.S., where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject iCapital to any registration or licensing requirement within such jurisdiction not currently met within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this document may come are required to inform themselves of, and to observe, such restrictions. It is the responsibility of the recipient of this document to comply with all relevant laws and regulations.

Alternative investment products and services may be offered through iCapital Securities, LLC. Structured investment products and services may be offered through Axio Financial LLC and/or SIMON Markets LLC. iCapital Securities LLC, Axio Financial LLC, and SIMON Markets LLC are each a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (“iCapital”). Alaia Capital LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), acts as a portfolio consultant to m+ funds and is an affiliate of iCapital. Outcome Driven Strategies, LLC and Cornerstone Advisory, each an investment adviser registered with the SEC, provide investment advisory services for the structured investment separately managed accounts described herein. Outcome Driven Strategies, LLC is jointly owned by Axio Advisors LLC and Cornerstone Advisory (not affiliated with iCapital).

© 2023 iCapital, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”).

