IBSS Announces It Is a Certified B Corporation

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BCorp–IBSS, a leading government contractor providing services for environmental science and engineering (including oceans, coasts, climate, weather, and satellite); cybersecurity and enterprise information technology; and professional management services; announces today that is a Certified B Corporation.


Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Across a variety of industries and around the world, these companies are putting people and the planet before profits and redefining what it means to be successful in business.

About B Corp

The “B” in “B Corporation” stands for Benefit for all. Becoming a B Corp means that those companies/organizations meet high standards of social and environmental impact. B Corp Certification does not mean that a company is perfect, nor that it has achieved its highest impact. It does show that it is part of a global community of business working collectively for economic systems change, and that in order to stay committed to this work it must meet rising standards for social and environmental performance.

Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. Unlike other certifications for businesses, B Lab is unique in our ability to measure a company’s entire social and environmental impact.

About IBSS

Since 1992, IBSS, a woman-owned small business, has provided transformational consulting services to the Federal defense, civilian, and commercial sectors.

Our approach is to serve our employees by investing in their growth and development. As a result, our employees bring greater capabilities and provide an exceptional level of service to our clients. In addition to creating career development opportunities for our employees, IBSS is passionate about giving back to the community and serving the environment. We strive to leave something better behind for the next generation.

We measure our success by the positive impact we have on our employees, clients, partners, and the communities we serve. Our tagline, Powered by Excellence, is a recognition of the employees that make up IBSS and ensures we deliver results with quality, applying industry best practices and certifications. Read more About Us.

