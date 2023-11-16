IBSFINtech announces Atul Punj as the CEO for IBSFINtech USA Inc.

“IBSFINtech, a global enterprise TreasuryTech solutions provider, strengthens its global stance with the appointment of Atul Punj as CEO for IBSFINtech USA Inc. Simultaneously, the company expands its reach by establishing a strategic presence in New York, USA, marking a pivotal move in its commitment to revolutionize treasury operations worldwide.”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtulPunj–IBSFINtech, a global enterprise TreasuryTech solution provider announced the appointment of Atul Punj as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the IBSFINtech USA Inc. This strategic move reflects company’s ongoing commitment to global expansion and providing state-of-the-art Treasury Management solution (TMS) to corporations worldwide.









At the helm of IBSFINtech’s strategic vision, the industry expert Atul Punj, will lead significant presence of IBSFINtech in the Americas and Canada region. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Atul Punj brings extensive expertise in various domains and work experience including significant contributions in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Having left an indelible mark at renowned organizations like IBM, Wipro, and Birlasoft, Atul is well-positioned to lead IBSFINtech towards becoming one of the distinguished organizations in the TMS space.

“I am excited to spearhead IBSFINtech’s entry into the US market, a significant move towards revolutionizing global treasury operations,” said Atul Punj, CEO, IBSFINtech USA Inc. “In an era demanding informed decisions, our fully digitized TMS empowers US corporations with real-time insights, compliance, optimized performance, and aims to redefine treasury operations for organizations, leveraging cutting-edge technologies for success in today’s evolving business landscape.”

Reflecting on the joining of Atul Punj, CM Grover – MD & CEO, IBSFINtech, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Atul Punj to our team as the CEO for the Americas region. His proven leadership and diverse skills align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. Atul will play a pivotal role in steering IBSFINtech to new heights of success in the dynamic TreasuryTech landscape.”

In reference to IBSFINtech’s USA launch, CM Grover said, “With this announcement, we are launching our presence with a wholly owned subsidiary in the US which marks a significant milestone in IBSFINtech’s global journey. The Americas offer immense opportunities for our comprehensive Treasury Management solution (TMS), and we are excited to bring our cutting-edge technologies and expertise to the corporations in the U.S.”

Atul Punj, with his firm belief that ‘Change is the only constant in life,’ is set to steer IBSFINtech to greater heights in the untapped region.

As the company solidifies its position as a leader in India and sets aggressive plans for global expansion, Atul Punj’s appointment marks a significant step towards establishing IBSFINtech as a global player.

About IBSFINtech

IBSFINtech is globally recognized enterprise Treasury Management System for end-to-end digitisation of treasury, risk, trade finance, supply chain finance, cash, and liquidity management functions. It is recognised as a ‘Major Player’ in IDC’s assessment 2023 for Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications.

Website: www.ibsfintech.com

Contacts

Nidhi Modi (AVP – Partnerships, Marketing & PR), IBSFINtech, +91-9591599720