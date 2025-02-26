Ibotta CEO to Present at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), which operates the largest digital promotions network in North America, announced today that CEO and founder, Bryan Leach, will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tues., March 4 at 9:30 am PT.

Audio webcasts of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Ibotta website at investors.ibotta.com.

About Ibotta (“I bought a…”)

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.0 billion through the IPN since 2012. The largest tech IPO in history to come out of Colorado, Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and is continually listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

Corporate Communications

Hilary O’Byrne, hilary.obyrne@ibotta.com

Investor Relations

Shalin Patel, shalin.patel@ibotta.com