Ibex Medical Analytics Survey Highlights Patient Fear and Uncertainty Around Cancer Diagnoses

“Patients should never have to question the validity of their test results; it’s scary enough to endure the burden of wondering if their life is about to change due to a pending cancer diagnosis,” said Joseph Mossel, CEO at Ibex. “The findings of our inaugural survey emphasize the urgent need for a united, steadfast commitment by all stakeholders to innovation and patient care to transform the standards of cancer diagnosis because we, as the healthcare community, owe patients accurate and timely test results every time.”

Key findings from the report, conducted online from August 1 to 5, 2024, with 2,000 U.S. adults, reveal that:

Americans harbor fear about cancer diagnoses

Many Americans are worried about cancer, including fears about receiving a cancer diagnosis and, potentially, a misdiagnosis. Overall, 62% of Americans are concerned that they or a loved one will be diagnosed with cancer in the near future. Additionally, over half of the respondents (51%) reported being concerned that they or a loved one will receive a misdiagnosis of not having cancer when they do, with Gen Z (55%), Millennials (60%), and Gen X (50%) more likely than Baby Boomers (39%) to have these concerns.

Trust in the diagnosis is paramount for patients

Regarding patients’ views on the use of diagnostic technology, approximately nine in 10 (89%) respondents reported a need for better technology to help diagnose cancer, with a majority (60%) reporting feeling comfortable with AI supporting their doctor in making their cancer diagnosis. Patients are also willing to invest in another set of eyes, with 80% reporting a willingness to pay for a second opinion from a specialist in the specific type of cancer being evaluated.

“The data underscores the critical need for both patients and providers to have access to the best possible resources in cancer diagnostics. Patients expect top-notch care and technology, and AI-powered diagnostics and digital pathology are essential tools in meeting these expectations today,” said Mossel.

Receiving incorrect test results happens at an alarming rate

Over half (59%) of respondents or their acquaintances have received incorrect medical test results. Notably, 7% reported that either they or a loved one received a negative diagnosis when it was actually cancer, and 6% were wrongly diagnosed with cancer. These figures reinforce concerns about the accuracy of the diagnostic process.

Despite these issues, 88% of respondents remain mostly confident in the accuracy of their results. While 85% believe cancer diagnoses are generally correct, 68% typically do not seek a second opinion on medical test results. This lack of follow-up underscores the critical need for advanced diagnostic technologies to ensure accuracy, as obtaining a second opinion on a negative test result isn’t always a priority.

Wait times are a major source of anxiety

In addition to accuracy, the results also validated a need for greater efficiency in the diagnostic process, with 50% reporting feeling anxious about prolonged wait times for receiving cancer test results. Additionally, 80% of respondents reported that waiting for medical test results is very stressful. Of note, 88% of respondents agreed that there should be a way to speed up cancer testing so they can get the results in a day or so.

The survey, commissioned by Ibex, garnered insights from 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. To learn more about its findings, download the Patient Insight Report on Cancer Diagnostics.

