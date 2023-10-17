iBASIS Selected by Moov Africa Niger in an Exclusive Agreement to Terminate All International Application-to-Person SMS Traffic

Monetizes Moov Africa Niger A2P SMS traffic for sustainable revenue increase and fraud protection

Deploys iBASIS comprehensive messaging monetization solution including full managed services, SMS Firewall

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMSA2P—iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced today an exclusive agreement with Moov Africa Niger, a subsidiary of the MAROC TELECOM Group, to implement its A2P messaging monetization solution.





The agreement, which started on September 1, has established iBASIS as the trusted, singular gateway for all international A2P SMS traffic into Moov Africa Niger’s network. The iBASIS SMS Firewall, supported by Tier 1 independent firewall technology partner HAUD, ensures successful traffic monetization via monitoring of all entry points and stopping of leakage while preventing growing types of SMS fraud, such as “smishing”, or SMS phishing scams.

According to Mobilesquared, A2P SMS traffic growth in Africa will be 16.3% for the period 2022 to 2027, to reach 128 billion by the end of 2027, which is higher than the overall market growth*.

“We are delighted to collaborate with iBASIS, a global leader in voice and mobile services, who will serve as our exclusive gateway for international A2P SMS termination,” says Abdelali BABA ALI, Directeur Général, Moov Africa Niger. “This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to continually enhance our SMS service quality, combat fraud, and safeguard our revenues.”

Edwin Van Ierland, CEO, iBASIS Voice & Mobile, adds: “We are honored to be chosen by Moov Africa Niger to handle all their international A2P SMS traffic. Their demand for innovation combined with their focus on quality and security aligns with our priorities. Our suite of managed services will meet their extensive requirements for A2P SMS monetization and ensure the reactivity to adapt to the ever evolving messaging landscape.”

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality and security, so customers achieve high return on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming and IoT.

ABOUT Moov Africa NIGER

Moov Africa Niger is a limited company with its Board of Directors and headquarters located in Niamey, with a capital of 5,388,030,000 FCFA. As a subsidiary of the MAROC TELECOM group, Moov Africa Niger is a mobile network operator and internet provider in Niger since 2003. Moov Africa Niger offers mobile services that meet its subscribers’ needs at the edge of innovation.

*Mobilesquared Global A2P SMS Report, July 2023

Contacts

iBASIS Media



Jason McGee-Abe



26FIVE Global Lab



iBASIS@26FIVE.com

+ 44 7970 237682