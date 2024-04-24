IANS Research Receives Strategic Investment From the Apax Digital Funds to Accelerate Growth and Market Leadership in Information Security

Investment will enable IANS to support more Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams to secure their businesses in a rapidly changing environment.

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IANS Research, the leading provider of independent research and advisory services for the information security industry, has announced a new strategic investment from the Apax Digital Fund II (the “Apax Digital Funds”).





IANS is a widely recognized and trusted information services platform, focused exclusively on cybersecurity and the needs of CISOs and their teams. By partnering with the IANS Faculty of deep domain practitioners, IANS delivers tangible, actionable guidance to clients that is independent of vendor marketing. IANS’ practitioner-led model is uniquely positioned to address CISO challenges, including increasing frequency and complexity of cybersecurity attacks, evolving regulatory standards, expanding responsibilities and a shortage of cybersecurity talent.

IANS services help CISOs and their teams reduce risk for their organizations, through three platform offerings: a proprietary suite of subscription-based decision support content, professional development, tech-enabled research and on-demand expertise; consulting services, including security assessments and penetration testing; and a vibrant community for peer interaction and an exchange of best practices.

The investment from the Apax Digital Funds will enable IANS to accelerate product development, expand its value proposition, and scale its go-to-market efforts. The Apax Digital team’s deep expertise in information security and tech-enabled information services positions the Funds well to partner with IANS and its management team to drive growth and fuel the next stage of the company’s evolution.

Phil Gardner, CEO and founder, IANS, said: “I’m proud of the success the IANS team has achieved over the last 22 years, and I’m excited to embark on our next chapter, as we begin working with Apax Digital. The investment and deep industry expertise of the Apax Digital team will equip us with the tools to accelerate our growth. Together with our expert Faculty, we will be able to provide services to more CISOs and their teams, and increase our support of the cybersecurity community.”

Marcelo Gigliani, Managing Partner, Apax Digital, commented: “IANS is the undisputed, most trusted leader in the InfoSec decision support space. We have been very impressed with how its deep and independent data and advisory offering has driven a steady growth in highly satisfied customers and an unmatched reputation for insight in the category. We are excited to partner with Phil and his team to continue to evolve the offering and scale the business to even greater heights.”

Patrick Kane, Principal, Apax Digital, added: “Now, more than ever, there is an increased need for experts in information security to provide critical research and advice to businesses across the globe, as the cybersecurity end market continues to grow. We couldn’t be happier to be working with Phil and the rest of the team at IANS to support the Company in this next exciting phase of development and cement its leading position in the InfoSec market.”

As part of the transaction, Marcelo Gigliani and Patrick Kane will join the IANS Board of Directors. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2024. Financial details were not disclosed.

Centerview Partners LLC served as Financial Advisor to IANS in connection with this transaction.

About IANS Research

For the security practitioner caught between rapidly evolving threats and demanding executives, IANS is a trusted resource to help CISOs and their teams make decisions and articulate risk. IANS provides experience-based insights from a network of seasoned practitioners through Ask-an-Expert inquiries, a peer community, deployment-focused reports, tools and templates, and executive development and consulting. Please visit www.iansresearch.com.

About Apax and Apax Digital

Apax Digital Funds specialize in growth equity and growth buyout investments in high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The Apax Digital team leverages Apax’s deep tech investing expertise, global platform, and specialized operating experts, to enable technology companies and their management teams to accelerate the achievement of their full potential. For further information, please visit www.apaxdigital.com.

Apax Partners LLP (“Apax”) is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $77 billion. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information, please visit www.apax.com.

