IAMPHENOM Conference Sold Out, Breaks Registration Records For Solving HR’s Biggest Challenges in Hiring, Developing and Retaining Talent

In Its Biggest Year Yet, Human Resources Conference for Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, CHROs, HRIS and Executives Kicks Off Next Week









PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom today announced IAMPHENOM — the human resources event for talent acquisition, talent management, CHROs, HRIS and executives — has sold out with record-breaking registrations and is reaching maximum capacity. Waitlisting is now available.

The highly anticipated annual in-person event — taking place April 23-25 — will feature engaging and inspiring keynotes from some of the biggest global brands, educational deep-dive breakout sessions for hiring, developing and retaining talent, and AI technology innovation unveilings. The main conference is open to all HR and HRIS leaders and professionals, and will kick off with a full day of customer-exclusive training, collaboration and award celebrations on Tuesday. Tickets to Pre-Conference Training Day are available in limited quantity.

New this year, industry-specific sessions will tackle some of HR’s biggest challenges in Retail, Transportation, Hotels & Restaurants, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Technology, Insurance, and Franchises/Franchisees. Additionally, a C-level track has been introduced, featuring dedicated content and activities designed exclusively for executives.

The third wave of newly announced speakers include:

Colin Bryar, author of “Working Backwards”

Melanie Kennedy, EVP, CHRO at American Water

Justin Hensley, Manager, Talent Operations & Programs at Baylor, Scott & White Health

Walt Sokoll, Principal, HR Transformation at Deloitte Consulting LLP

Margaret Dinneny, Board Member & Interim CHRO at Empire Today

Eswar Veluri, EVP, Chief Technology Officer at Equinox

Amit Jhunjhunwala, EVP, CIO at Five Below

Steve Widdoss, CPO at Freedom Mortgage

Dr. DeLancey Johnson, SVP, Associate Chief Talent Officer at Parkland Health

Michael A. Young, President & CEO of Temple University Health System

Jim Shultman, VP, Talent Acquisition – Americas at Thales

Hugo Organista, Recruitment Marketing Manager at Yelp

IAMPHENOM sponsors include Deloitte, QuantumWork Advisory, talentEXP, Cielo, Appcast, Lightcast, ajinga.com, AMS, boostpoint, Cognizant, disprz, Nexus, Reddsand, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, Survale and Swish Advertising.

“We have broken our own records with this year’s IAMPHENOM registrations, maxing out our attendance capacity. Next year, we plan to double attendance and look to expand into the convention center,” said Jonathan Dale, Vice President of Marketing at Phenom. “Phenom, HR professionals and the City of Brotherly Love are a perfect match.”

Still interested in attending IAMPHENOM? Sign up to the waitlist.

Visit IAMPHENOM.com to learn more, including agenda, session and speaker details.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, One-Way Interviews, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

