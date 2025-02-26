IAMPHENOM 2025 Welcomes Fourth Wave of World-Class Speakers from Industry Giants

Ever-growing Elite Roster of AI and HR Pioneers Set to Educate, Inspire and Empower

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTech--Phenom, an AI company specializing in HR, today revealed 35 additional speakers of the 100+ world-class presenters joining IAMPHENOM 2025 — building on the momentum of the industry’s only human resources conference for intelligence, automation and experience. The ever-expanding lineup features talent leaders from many of the world’s most recognizable brands who will share their transformational journeys and AI-powered talent strategies.

Featuring 75+ dynamic sessions March 11-13 at Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center, the newest additions to the IAMPHENOM speaker roster include:

Scott McNealy, Flume Ventures Operating Partner / Chairman Emeritus at LittleHorse / Founder Sun Microsystems

Nicole Lambright, Talent Acquisition Business Partner at Asurion

Jake Trybulski, Content Strategy & Marketing Specialist at BAE Systems

Tenneil Dutton, SVP of Talent & Diversity at Baylor Scott & White Health

Amy Lane, Manager, Recruitment Marketing and Brand Strategy at Bon Secours Mercy Health

Emily Dewey, University Relations Manager at Bon Secours Mercy Health

Stephanie Fague, Business Process Optimization Analyst at Bon Secours Mercy Health

Crystal Stanfield, VP, Global Talent Acquisition at Cboe

Henry Lazo, Talent Acquisition Programs Lead at Cboe

Lucas Watanabe, Managing Director, Human Capital at Deloitte Consulting LLP

Talia Katz, Sr. Talent Acquisition Manager, Operations and Technical Implementation at Elara Caring

Vidya Rao, Chief Information and Transformation Officer at Genpact

Rachel Duran, Head of Global Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Rom Kosla, Chief Information Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Lothar Harings, former CHRO at Kuehne+Nagel, Investor

Dave Peterson, Chief Storyteller at Lake Marie, LLC

Amanda Medina, Manager, Employer Brand at The Michaels Companies, Inc.

Edwin Avila, Director, HRIS at The Michaels Companies, Inc.

Rory Browne, Vice President: Head of Data & Digital Transformation at NTT DATA Inc.

Harrison Woodard, Director, IT Program Management at PT Solutions

Lindsey Stroop-Elias, VP, Talent Acquisition at PT Solutions

Krystina Matthews, Senior Manager - People Process Optimisation at PwC Australia

Alexander Pahl, Global Head of SAP HCM and SAP HR Cloud Solutions at PwC Germany

Jürgen Eckert, EMEA Lead for HR AI at PwC Germany

Cristina Dickins, VP, Global Talent Management at Siemens Healthineers

Karl Weston, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Skill Collective

Meredith Wellard, CEO and Founder of theSpark

Cassie Wozniak, System Director - Talent Attraction at SSM Health

Anna Lippe, Director of Customer Success at Stories Inc.

Grant Smith, Global Recruitment Marketing Specialist at TD SYNNEX

Michelle Ilelaboye, Sr. Talent Acquisition Partner at TD SYNNEX

Balázs Horváth, Executive Director Organization Effectiveness at Viking

Chris Gheysens, Chief Executive Officer at Wawa

Kristal “Tytewriter” Oliver, Grammy-nominated, Emmy-nominated, Platinum Songwriter / 2024 Recipient, Innovative Educator Award

Andrew Lipke, Emmy-nominated Composer and Musician

New to IAMPHENOM 2025 is the HR industry’s first interactive AI & Automation Learning Lab, complementing its carefully curated SHRM and HRCI-accredited content. Together, they provide attendees with both practical use cases and visionary inspiration. Beyond the educational content, IAMPHENOM offers an experience designed for meaningful connection and peer networking. From the distinguished Customer Excellence Awards gala at the Crystal Tea Room to an immersive evening at the historic Reading Terminal Market, attendees will network in extraordinary settings and during wellness activities including sunrise yoga, meditation and Philly’s Famous Rocky Run.

“AI promises transformation, and IAMPHENOM delivers the roadmap,” said Jonathan Dale, VP of Marketing at Phenom. “Participants don’t just get inspired by possibilities — they leave with concrete plans that advance their organizational goals, whether they’re reimagining how they hire, develop or retain talent.”

To register and view more details, including additional speakers and agenda overview, visit IAMPHENOM.com. Register before February 28 and save 25% with Go Birds! Pricing.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com