Iambic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iambic, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology Conference - March 3-6, 2025

- March 3-6, 2025 TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference - March 3-5, 2025

- March 3-5, 2025 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference - March 10-12, 2025

- March 10-12, 2025 Jefferies Biotech Summit - March 11-12, 2025

- March 11-12, 2025 KeyBanc Healthcare Forum - March 18-19, 2025

About Iambic

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Iambic is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform has been demonstrated to deliver high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to the clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at iambic.ai

About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as Enchant, a multi-modal transformer model that predicts clinical outcomes from the earliest stages of discovery, and NeuralPLexer, the best-in-class predictor of protein and protein-ligand structures. The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multi-parameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

