Iambic Therapeutics Named to the Endpoints 11 List of Biotech’s Most Promising Startups

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iambic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics using its unique AI-driven discovery platform, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Endpoints News list of “Biotech’s Most Promising Startups.” The annual Endpoints 11 award recognizes emerging life science companies pushing the frontiers of innovation to create breakthrough therapies for patients.

“ Integrating AI and machine learning with automated experimentation has helped Iambic redefine the pace and precision of drug discovery. Our platform has enabled us to advance our lead program from discovery to the clinic in under 24 months – a transformative shift in traditional timelines,” said Tom Miller, PhD, Iambic’s CEO and co-founder. “ This acknowledgment by Endpoints underscores our team’s relentless dedication to advancing novel, potential best-in-class and first-in-class treatments that address critical unmet needs in oncology and beyond.”

Iambic is developing an internal pipeline of candidates, discovered using its platform that integrates AI models for protein structure prediction and wholistic drug design with high-throughput chemistry and biology experimentation. Iambic’s pipeline currently includes IAM1363, a highly selective, brain penetrant small molecule inhibitor of both wild-type and oncogenic HER2 mutants currently in a Phase 1/1b study, as well as a potential first-in-class selective dual CDK2/4 inhibitor for multiple cancer indications, an allosteric inhibitor for KIF18A, and additional new programs.

In a strategic research partnership announced this week with Lundbeck, Iambic will use its drug discovery platform to accelerate research into neurological disease – further expanding its potential impact in additional therapeutic areas.

About the Iambic Therapeutics Physics-Informed AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic Therapeutics AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as Iambic NeuralPLexer, which provides state-of-the-art structural predictions of protein-ligand complexes. The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform’s algorithms enable identification of new chemical mechanisms for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and exploration of the chemical space to discover candidates for development with highly differentiated properties. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

About Iambic Therapeutics

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Iambic Therapeutics is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform has been demonstrated to deliver high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at iambic.ai.

Contacts

Jason Glashow



Glashow Strategic Communications for Iambic



Jason.Glashow@iambic.ai