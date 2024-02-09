Iambic Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team With the Appointment of Neil Josephson, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Interim CMO Dr. Jackie Walling to join Iambic’s Clinical Advisory Board









SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iambic Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics using its AI-driven discovery platform, today announced the appointment of oncologist and industry veteran Neil Josephson, M.D., as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

“ Neil joins us at an important point in our evolution as we advance IAM1363, our lead clinical oncology program, and work to accelerate a growing pipeline of potential best-in-class development candidates. Neil’s experience in successfully designing and leading oncology clinical studies, and his expertise in clinical research, operations, regulatory and medical affairs, will all be essential as we build a development organization to meet the potential and pace of our AI-enabled drug discovery efforts,” said Tom Miller, PhD, Iambic Therapeutic’s CEO.”

Trained in oncology and hematology, Dr. Josephson most recently was the CMO of Zymeworks where he led clinical development of zanidatamab, a HER2 bispecific antibody. Under his leadership zanidatamab achieved FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for previously-treated HER2 gene-amplified biliary tract cancer, with a subsequent positive readout of a registrational study for the same indication. He also led development of a second registrational study of zanidatamab, for the first line treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer, and helped drive a co-development agreement for zanidatamab with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Zymeworks, he was vice president of clinical development at Seagen, working across early and late-stage candidates for programs in Hodgkin Lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Before entering industry, Dr. Josephson was an Associate Professor in the Division of Hematology at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he remains on the faculty as a Clinical Associate Professor. He has been widely published in leading peer-reviewed journals, with a focus on clinical development of antibodies and antibody drug conjugates, gene and cell therapy, and hemophilia. Dr. Josephson received his medical degree at Columbia University and earned his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College.

“ I believe Iambic is uniquely positioned to lead the future of AI-driven drug development and to have a near-term impact on diseases that are both difficult to treat and difficult to drug,” said Dr. Josephson. “ I am thrilled to join this leadership team and to help build an organization that can maximize the opportunity to rapidly advance and execute on a new generation of oncology drug candidates.”

Jackie Walling, MBChB, PhD, who had been leading Iambic’s efforts as interim CMO, will now transition to the Company’s Clinical Advisory Board.

“ I want to thank Jackie for her leadership and expertise and to recognize her success in laying the groundwork that has enabled Iambic to become a clinical-stage company with a robust and high-potential pipeline. We are thrilled she will continue her work with Iambic as a member of our clinical advisory board and remain a partner in our efforts to advance new oncology treatments for patients,” Miller added.

About Iambic Therapeutics

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Iambic Therapeutics is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform has been demonstrated to deliver high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at iambic.ai.

