i3forum Announces New Vice Chairman and Additions to Advisory Council

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carriers—i3forum, a leading industry association focused on driving global collaboration and innovation within the communications sector, announces the appointment of Christian Michaud as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors. It also welcomes new members to its Advisory Council Annabel Helm, Managing Director of the ITW Global Leaders Forum (GLF), ITW, and BroadGroup, and Simon Dodsworth, VP and Head of Voice Trading at Arelion, who also serves as Executive Chairman of the Global Solutions Council (GSC), a non-profit organization enabling the communications industry to simplify, improve, standardize, and resolve the exchange of billing and settlement information globally.





An integral contributor to the organization since 2008, Christian Michaud became Vice Chairman in 2016 and served until the end of his term in 2021. He brings extensive experience and leadership in the telecommunications industry to the Board of Directors.

Philippe Millet, Chairman of the i3forum, comments, “Christian’s appointment as Vice Chairman will unquestionably bolster our efforts to foster collaboration and trust, promote best practices, and develop strategies to address challenges and opportunities facing the international communications industry.”

Millet adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Annabel and Simon to our Advisory Council. Their inclusion will undoubtedly enrich the diversity of thought and experience to better serve our Members and the international carrier community at large. It also underlines the importance of collaboration between industry organizations.”

Spearheading new initiatives such as launching its Numbering Plan Community Platform and establishing the industry-wide One Consortium to restore trust in international communications, i3forum continues strengthening its commitment to enable and accelerate transformation across the international communications ecosystem.

