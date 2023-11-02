Home Business Wire i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for Fourth Quarter...
i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IIIV–i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, after the Nasdaq market close.


The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (844) 887-9399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 16, 2023, through November 27, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering Confirmation Code 7272540.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

The Company delivers seamless integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its broad suite of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of its customers. The Company’s primary strategic verticals are Public Sector (including Education) and Healthcare.

Contacts

Clay Whitson

Chief Financial Officer

i3 Verticals, Inc.

(888) 251-0987

investorrelations@i3verticals.com

