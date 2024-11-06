i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IIIV–i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, November 18, 2024, after the Nasdaq market close.





The Company will also host a conference call on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (844) 887-9399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 19, 2024, through November 26, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering Confirmation Code 4184020.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

The Company seamlessly delivers integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its sophisticated and diverse platform of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of public and private organizations in its Public Sector and Healthcare verticals.

