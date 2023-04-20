i3 Broadband to Expand Fiber-optic Network to McHenry County, Providing Residents in Northwest Suburbs of Chicago With a Choice of Advanced Internet Service

MCHENRY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i3 Broadband, the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic, high-speed internet service in Illinois is planning an expansion to its fiber-optic network to residences and businesses in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, the company announced today.

i3 Broadband is investing to make broadband service available to McHenry County communities starting in Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills, McHenry and Woodstock.

“By expanding our network to the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago area, we see an opportunity to continue to execute our long-term vision of making affordable, high-speed fiber-optic broadband available to more of Illinois’s residences and businesses,” said Clint Streit, VP/GM Northern Illinois, i3 Broadband. “We are committed to building quality fiber-optic networks, offering competitive choice for consumers, and partnering with communities and organizations to provide access to today’s best technology. We’ve been meeting with community leaders and getting to know some of the families and businesses, and what we are hearing is people are looking for better options for their broadband service. We are thrilled to be getting to work with the communities to meet those needs.”

“The news that i3 Broadband is expanding into McHenry County is welcome as we continue to work on ensuring that all of our residents, businesses, and schools have access to reliable and affordable Internet,” said McHenry County Administrator Peter B. Austin. “Having another vendor to choose from not only aids this effort, but also furthers consumer choice and will help our local economy thrive.”

Known for offering communities a quality alternative to current broadband providers, i3 brings communities today’s best fiber-optic network delivering fast, reliable, high-speed broadband at competitive pricing. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband is the leading competitive broadband provider in central Illinois. As part of its investment in this region, the company plans to increase its local workforce as new communities are added, and plans for local office, retail, and warehousing are under way. In keeping with its commitment to the communities it serves, i3 looks forward to partnering with local organizations as part of its community outreach and engagement efforts.

“As highlighted over the last several years, the importance of access to fast, reliable broadband has been critically important for those going to school and working from home,” said Bill Shreffler, Chief Operations Officer, i3 Broadband. “Today’s businesses require access to multi-gig fiber-optic networks to stay competitive, and that’s important to the community to attract and maintain those businesses. Our team is ready to provide the quality network and service experience our customers expect from their broadband provider.”

i3 Broadband’s network has been nationally recognized as the Best Internet for Online Gaming in Illinois by PC Mag. i3 Broadband offers fast, reliable, symmetrical broadband at speeds that meet every user’s needs up to 8 Gig. Their “smart Wi-Fi” systems ensure the in-home experience delivers the whole-home coverage people expect. To ensure equal access across the communities they serve, i3 proudly participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program.

