i3 Broadband Announces 8Gb Fiber: Fastest Residential Internet Service Speeds in Greater St. Louis Area

Latest in i3 Fiber product line-up hits the market with new price structures

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i3 Broadband (i3), a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet services, is adding multi-gig tiers and price structures for customers in the Greater St. Louis area. Consumers can now choose from several speed options including the latest 8-gigabit tier — the fastest residential internet service speed in the St. Louis metropolitan area—and a new 2-gigabit option. i3 will continue to offer its popular 1-gigabit tier along with a higher entry-level option of 300Mbps. All i3 Fiber tiers are equal upload and download speeds and will be available throughout the entire Greater St. Louis region. In addition, i3 is incorporating a new price structure that is affordable and consistent, aiming to reduce the industry’s prevalent use of promotional introductory pricing.

While most consumers use less than 8Gb, those working primarily from home or living in multiple-user households need access to faster speeds. “Our St. Louis area teams are dedicated to delivering the fastest internet in the area at an unparalleled value,” said Josh Bradbury, VP and General Manager of i3 Broadband Greater St. Louis and Southeast Missouri Markets. “Our 2Gb i3 Fiber pricing brings twice the speed and bandwidth of other providers’ 1Gb top tier plans for close to the same cost. With equal upload and download speeds, our customers receive the most advanced internet technology available and predictable pricing they can count on.”

With one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry, i3 continues to provide flexible options for loyal customers. i3 does not require residential service contracts, impose data limits, or charge installation or activation fees. 1Gb and 2Gb offerings include a free Wi-Fi router with additional extenders available for just $5.

“Customers are fed up with inconsistent and confusing introductory offers,” said i3 Broadband CEO Paul Cronin. “They’re ready for transparent, affordable prices that fit their budget while still providing the bandwidth and speed that our digital lives demand. With these new offerings, we are delivering on all of these criteria — and far surpassing expectations.”

i3 participates in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, providing a $30 credit for internet services to qualified ACP participants. For more information on the ACP program, visit fcc.gov/acp.

To learn more about all the available fiber internet options in the Greater St. Louis area, visit www.i3broadband.com/GreaterStLouis.

About i3 Broadband, LLC

i3 Broadband is a leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in the Midwest. Based in Peoria, Illinois with regional offices in Central Illinois, Missouri and Rhode Island, i3 provides gigabit-speed broadband, television, and voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout their service areas. i3 Broadband is committed to providing the best customer experience possible through local operations, exceptional staff, and community involvement. For more information, visit www.i3broadband.com or call (309) 689-0711.

Contacts

Robi Kozinski



mediainquiries@i3broadband.com