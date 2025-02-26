i2c Partners with Mastercard to Deliver Personalized Payment Options with One Credential

Enabling issuers to offer seamless selection between debit, credit, prepaid, and BNPL from a single credential

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a provider of banking and payments technology, has signed on to be one of the first issuing processing partners for Mastercard One Credential, a single, digitally connected credential with multiple ways to pay.

With One Credential, consumers will be empowered to select their ideal payment option, which may include prepaid, debit, credit, and installments, through a seamless digital experience. For example, if a consumer has both a credit and a debit account from the same issuer, they will be able to establish rules that allow them to use One Credential and automatically route specific types of transactions to the proper underlying account.

“Today's consumers expect real-time control over how they pay, and when given the flexibility, they embrace it. Mastercard One Credential marks a turning point in the evolution of consumer-driven payments, and issuers that adapt early will lead the way,” said Amir Wain, CEO and Founder of i2c Inc. “The real advantage for issuers lies in preparing payment infrastructure now—before these capabilities become the industry standard. By offering a seamless, personalized payment experience, issuers can foster deeper customer relationships, drive higher transaction volumes, and stay ahead in a market where choice and convenience are paramount.”

i2c has been a Mastercard partner for 20 years and was recently named as a processing partner for Mastercard’s Product Express fintech enablement program.

“Mastercard and i2c have had a long-standing partnership to bring innovation in payments to the market. We are thrilled to continue this collaboration, with i2c becoming one of the first issuer processing partners for Mastercard One Credential. Together, we are united in our mission to provide payment flexibility to both consumers and issuers,” said Bunita Sawhney, chief consumer product officer at Mastercard.

i2c operates a single global platform for all products, including debit, credit, BNPL, and credit which will allow clients to deploy One Credential rapidly in any country in the world.

