i2c Inc. Announces Greg Leos as New Chief Sales Officer to Drive Global Sales Strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payments technology, today announced the appointment of Gregory A. Leos as Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Greg will be responsible for leading the global sales strategy and driving revenue growth for i2c, Inc.

Greg brings a wealth of experience to i2c, having led notable business transformations within the Financial Services and Data Security industries. Previously, Greg served as the Chief Revenue Officer at VikingCloud, a global cybersecurity and payments compliance firm. Prior to VikingCloud, Greg held senior leadership roles with Fiserv, Global Collect/Worldline and Worldpay.

Greg has been an active participant in the fintech community for many years, having served on various advisory committees with the Electronic Transaction Association and Merchant Risk Council. He has also been a distinguished speaker at industry conferences such as the European MasterCard Risk Forum and the ETA Transact show.

“We are thrilled to have Greg Leos join our leadership team. His proven track record in building successful sales teams and driving revenue growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence,” said Amir Wain, Founder & CEO of i2c Inc. “With his deep industry expertise and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Greg is the perfect fit to lead our sales strategy and accelerate i2c’s growth trajectory.”

“I am thrilled to join i2c during this exciting phase of growth and innovation within the financial services industry,” said Greg Leos, Chief Sales Officer at i2c Inc. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented professionals at i2c and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide. With its powerful technology stack coupled with a customer-centric culture, i2c is uniquely positioned to deliver for clients around the globe.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Greg is active in community involvement and philanthropy. He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees for Lincoln Park Zoo and for Cents Ability, a NYC-based financial literacy organization.

