I-care Group Acquires Cepya Electronics and Strengthens Its Position as World Leader in Industry 4.0

I-care Group, world leader in machine health, announces the acquisition of Cepya Electronics, which specialises in the development and production of electronic cards. I-care intends to double Cepya Electronics' production capacity and thus become Belgium's leading manufacturer of industrial connected objects. With this sixth acquisition in six years, I-care confirms its vertical integration strategy and strengthens its position as world leader in industrial digital transformation.





Cepya Electronics was founded in 2014 in Assesse, in Namur. With a high level of expertise, the company has been specialising for almost 10 years in the development and production of electronic cards, an essential component in the digital transformation of industries.

With the acquisition of one of its main suppliers, I-care Group is confirming its vertical integration strategy. This investment gives the company more control over the production chain. The acquisition of Cepya Electronics is the group’s sixth in six years and also consolidates its position as a world leader in Industry 4.0, more specifically in industrial digital transformation.

I-care Group plans to invest a further €2 million in Cepya Electronics. The aim is to double production capacity and become Belgium’s leading manufacturer of industrial connected objects (IIOTs).

“More than just a strategic partner, Cepya Electronics has extensive expertise in the production of one of the key components of digital transformation,” said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care Group. “Strengthening its development within our Group is an essential step in supporting the reindustrialisation of Europe and moving towards the Chips Act objective of achieving a 20% market share in the electronic chips sector by 2030.”

About I-care Group

I-care Group is a world leader in machine health. Their AI and data-driven solutions predict industrial failures months or even years before they occur. Thanks to I-care, machines around the world are safer, more productive and more durable. Founded in 2004 in Mons, the company employs over 700 people and has subsidiaries in 12 countries (Europe, USA and Asia) with customers in over 55 countries. I-care won the EY Company of the Year award in 2020.

– I-care Group: Sarah Heuninck, +32 491 15 05 09, sh@gosselindewalque.com