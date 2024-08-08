Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Join the VVC Advance Patent Pool

First Automotive OEMs To Join VVC Advance

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Access Advance (“Advance”) is pleased to welcome Hyundai Motor Company (“Hyundai”) and Kia as Licensors of the VVC Advance Patent Pool. By contributing their patents to the VVC/H.266 patent pool, Hyundai and Kia have reinforced their commitment to fostering collaboration and ensuring fair access to essential media technologies across the ecosystem and market, including the automotive sector.





Hyundai and Kia are continuously striving to contribute to the development of standards-based video coding technologies to provide new media features in their mobility products and enhance customer convenience and viewing experience inside the cabin.

Peter Moller, CEO of Advance, expressed his excitement about this new collaboration, stating, “We are very pleased to welcome Hyundai and Kia to the VVC Advance Patent Pool. These important and influential companies recognize the importance of advancing standards-based media technologies in the automotive industry. Hyundai and Kia’s continued innovation in media in the automotive space will help us in our shared goal of driving VVC adoption, thereby providing consumers with all the enhancements this latest advanced video technology enables.”

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 23,000 patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool are elements of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure through the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement for eligible Licensees whose products include both HEVC and VVC codecs. This innovation responds to the market’s desire for an even more efficient next-generation pool licensing structure. For more information, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

