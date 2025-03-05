Hytera’s 5G MCX Device Sets New Standard for Secure Communication

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommunicationSolutions--Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has unveiled the PNC660 5G Mission-Critical Ruggedized Smart Device at MWC25. Combining advanced mission-critical communication capabilities, multi-layered security features, and a user-centric design, the PNC660 is the ideal communication solution for sectors such as public safety, airports, and rail transit.

Compliant with 3GPP Release 15 standards, the PNC660 supports MCPTT (Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk), MCVideo, and MCData, enabling seamless voice, video, and data communication over 5G/LTE networks. This ensures low-latency, real-time communication, crucial for enhancing situational awareness and decision-making in high-stress environments. With QCI values of 65/66/67/69/70, the PNC660 guarantees reliable connectivity even in demanding conditions. Furthermore, eMBMS technology optimizes network efficiency, enabling real-time multimedia communication for both public safety and industrial users.

Unmatched Security and Enterprise Mobility Management

Security is a top priority for the PNC660. The device is equipped with multi-layered security protection, including an independent security chip compliant with IC/COS CC EAL5+ standards, alongside robust encryption and key management mechanism. Its anti-tampering system integrates mesh circuit detection, SE-CPU binding, and eMMC-CPU binding, safeguarding the device against unauthorized access.

To address the evolving demands of enterprise mobility, Hytera introduces its latest Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution alongside the PNC660. This solution provides centralized and secure management of mobile devices, data, and content, ensuring robust data security. Additionally, the PNC660 prioritizes user safety with features such as man down detection, lone worker mode, covert mode, and other workplace safety enhancement functions.

Powerful Performance and Ruggedness

Powered by a high-performance 8-core processor with a 2.7GHz main frequency, the PNC660 ensures smooth multitasking and seamless operation. Its 5000mAh detachable battery provides all-day power, while the 33W fast charger fully recharges the device in just 1.5 hours. The dual-frequency GPS and BDS offer precise location tracking, even in challenging environments.

The PNC660 is designed for user convenience, featuring a Secure Key for high-security modes, a Smart Key for quick actions, and reliable dual Type-C interfaces for charging and accessory use at the same time. With an IP68 water and dust-proof rating and 1.5-meter drop resistance, the device is ideal for harsh environments.

For more information about the Hytera PNC660 Mission-Critical Ruggedized Smart Device, please visit: PNC660 5G Mission-Critical Ruggedized Smart Device - Hytera

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

