Hytera to Highlight Cutting-Edge Body-Worn Cameras and Evidence Management Solutions at MWC25

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BWC--Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, will showcase its Body-Worn Camera (BWC) and Digital Evidence Management (DEM) solutions at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25), taking place on March 3-6, 2025.

Hytera will bring both hardware and software innovations of its comprehensive BWC solution to MWC25, including the newly launched 4G/5G smart SC series body cameras SC780 and SC880 – alongside the classic VM series body cameras. Visitors can experience firsthand the high-definition recording, anti-shake stabilization, and wide-angle capabilities, as well as their powerful Push-to-Talk communication, command and dispatch functions. Additionally, Hytera will showcase its portable and wall-mounted docking stations and demonstrate their fast charging and instant data offloading capabilities.

Hytera will highlight its Digital Evidence Management (DEM) platform, which offers one-stop evidence management. The DEM platform enables the uniform collection of scattered evidence, ensuring that multimedia files captured by body cameras can be securely uploaded for centralized storage and management. MWC attendees can explore visual dashboards, efficient evidence retrieval, audit capabilities, statistical analysis, and other essential services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of public safety and law enforcement agencies.

Hytera remains dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of mission-critical users, continuously driving technological innovation and product enhancements. By developing advanced body cameras and an integrated evidence management system, Hytera reinforces its commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement and public safety operations.

Stay tuned for more details, and visit Hytera’s official website for updates and further information on the event: https://www.hytera.com/en/media-center/event/mwc2025.html

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

