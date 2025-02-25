Hytera to Debut Rugged 5G MCX Device at MWC25

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, is set to release its latest innovation, the PNC660 5G mission-critical ruggedized smart device, at MWC25 in Barcelona on March 3-6, 2025. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of public safety and industrial users, the PNC660 integrates mission-critical communication capabilities with advanced multi-layered security features, ensuring low-latency, real-time communication to enhance situational awareness and decision-making in critical operations.

“As industries increasingly embrace 5G and smart technologies, the need for secure, efficient, and reliable communication solutions has never been greater,” said Wilson Gao, Product Director for Broadband Terminals at Hytera. “That’s why we developed the PNC660, a device that’s secure, intuitive, and designed to boost productivity. 'Mission First, Safety Always' is more than a slogan; it’s the core of what we aim to deliver -- a device that keeps teams connected and data secure, even in the most demanding environments.”

Compliant with 3GPP standards, the PNC660 supports MCPTT, MCVideo, and MCData, offering seamless voice, video, and data communication and services. The device features multi-layered security, including an independent security chip compliant with IC/COS CC EAL5+ standards, and robust encryption and key management to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access and cyber threats. To enhance user experience and performance, the PNC660 features APP widget, Smart Key & Secure Key functionality, and dual Type-C interfaces for greater convenience. Equipped with a 5000mAh detachable battery supporting 33W fast charging and an IP68 rating for water and dust-proof, the PNC660 delivers a highly reliable communication experience in any environment.

Hytera invites public safety authorities, mobile network operators (MNO), system integrators, and mission-critical communication professionals and stakeholders to experience the PNC660 firsthand at Booth 6G44 during MWC25, through hands-on demonstrations, live showcases, and in-depth discussions with product engineers. Additionally, Hytera will host a webinar to unveil this next-generation mission-critical smart device.

Stay tuned for more details and sign up for the webinar at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7420364727085559640

