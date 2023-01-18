<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Hytera Takes Part in the 7th MCX Plugtests

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, attended the 7th MCX onsite Plugtests Event arranged by the ETSI at the University of Malaga (UMA) in Spain from November 7th to 11th, 2022. Hytera successfully demonstrated end-to-end interoperability of its MCX Application Servers (AS) and Client with other vendors’ equipment.


Hytera tested eMBMS with multiple third parties, as well as basic functions, such as Subscription, Login, Affiliation, Call, etc. Back in 2017, Hytera participated in the 1st Plugtests event.

The 7th MCX Plugtests Test Plan was developed by following ETSI guidelines for interoperability. The capabilities of Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT), Mission Critical Data (MCData), and Mission Critical Video (MCVideo) – collectively abbreviated as MCX services or MCS – were tested during this Plugtests using LTE and 5G test networks. The MCX ETSI Plugtests series is the first independent testing of public safety and other mission critical services over LTE and 5G networks, for it is essential to ensure seamless access to mission critical services across different vendors’ products and implementations. Beyond that, Future Rail Mobile Communications System (FRMCS) Plugtests and eMBMS network elements were integrated into the test networks setup for the first time. More than 1,200 test cases were performed on 3GPP Release-17 on compatible products across vendors.

Hytera is one of the few professional communications companies that provide complete MCS solutions including the Network Management System, Visual Dispatching System, MCS Services Server, MCS Client and Radios, and LTE Base Station.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, Hytera provides faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users, and makes the world more efficient and safer by enabling customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

Contacts

Lele.yao@hytera.com

