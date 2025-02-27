Hypori Hires Seasoned Technology VP of Marketing Raj Munusamy

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypori, the leading cybersecurity SaaS provider enabling bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability and zero-trust access via any mobile device, is pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Munusamy as Vice President (VP) of Marketing. With nearly four decades of global experience in journalism, public relations, marketing, communications, and sales programs, Munusamy will lead marketing strategy, brand engagement, and messaging to position Hypori as the leader in secure mobile access.

As VP of Marketing, Munusamy will oversee marketing and product marketing, spearheading initiatives to enhance brand visibility, strengthen customer and partner engagement, and drive demand for Hypori’s virtual mobility solutions.

“Our team is pumped to welcome Raj to Hypori!” said Jared Shepard, CEO of Hypori. “His expertise in global marketing and audience engagement will be invaluable as we continue expanding our market presence. With our recent strategic partnerships, investment and momentum, now is the perfect time to strengthen and amplify our brand.”

Prior to joining Hypori, Raj led marketing initiatives for technology startups across North America and the Asia-Pacific region, helping them scale and refine their market presence. His career includes senior regional and global marketing leadership roles at Oracle, SAP, Siemens Enterprise Communications (now part of Atos), Schneider Electric, and OpenText. His deep understanding of audience engagement and demand generation will enhance Hypori’s brand positioning as the company continues to expand its footprint in secure mobility.

Raj’s appointment follows Hypori’s $12 Series B extension from UBS, Carahsoft, and AE Industrial, underscoring the company’s momentum in delivering cutting-edge bring-your-own-device (BYOD) security solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD), federal agencies, and enterprise customers. As Hypori continues to scale, his leadership will be instrumental in driving marketing initiatives that support growth and customer engagement.

At Hypori, we're revolutionizing secure mobility, empowering the world's largest organizations with a highly secure solution to manage sensitive data, operations, and workforce. This innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for harnessing technology to drive transformative business value across industries, globally. I'm excited to lead our talented team in this critical mission and look forward to guiding them to the next level of success," said Munusamy.

About Hypori

Hypori is the mobile access platform enabling secure virtual access to enterprise apps and data from any mobile device with total personal privacy. The Hypori app never processes, stores, or transmits data and does not require traditional application and device management solutions that invade privacy. Trusted by global systems integrators, defense, government, healthcare, and other regulated industries, Hypori is built on a zero-trust architecture that meets the highest security certifications. Hypori’s commitment to security and privacy using virtualization technology enables easy onboarding at scale and improves bring-your-own-device (BYOD) user adoption while reducing the attack surface and enterprise liability. We like to call it one device, zero worries. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX. Visit Hypori.com.

