Hypori Halo Named, “Finalist Outstanding New Cyber Security Product of the Year” by the Cyber OSP Awards.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BYOD–Hypori, the award-winning SaaS company transforming secure access to data from the edge, announced it was named a finalist for outstanding cyber security product of the year by the Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The recognition comes on the heels of the new release of Hypori Halo 2022.1 for strengthened security, simplified onboarding, and enhanced user experience.


Hypori takes a revolutionary approach to mobile security by moving the security target from the end-user device to a virtual end-user device in a secure and controlled cloud or data center. The Hypori Halo virtual workspace provides an unparalleled defense in depth to isolate and protect privacy, personal data, and organizational data; eliminate data at rest requirements from the physical device, minimize the risk of data loss, and essentially eliminate the risk of introduction of malware into an enterprise from an end user device.

Hypori Halo empowers employees, contractors, and partners with the freedom to work securely without the risk of leaking confidential information while providing 100% separation of personal and work data from a single device and without compromising end-user personal privacy. Organizations achieve zero-trust security at the edge without intruding on their employees’ or partners’ privacy and immediately reduce expenses by implementing Hypori Halo. Made available as-a-service, Hypori Halo customers gain immediate benefits on the cloud (SaaS or private) as well as on-premises.

The international judging panel reviewed the many Cyber OSPAs nominations received from around the world. Winners of the 2022 Cyber OSPAs will be revealed at the first-ever physical event at the Novotel London West on Thursday, 15 December 2022, following a Thought Leadership conference in the afternoon, which is being held in partnership with SASIG.

For a complete list of the respective finalists https://www.thecyberospas.com/2022/10/25/finalists-of-2022-cyber-outstanding-security-performance-awards-cyber-ospas-announced/

About Hypori

From national security level intel to productivity apps, Hypori empowers customers to protect data within their enterprise by eliminating the edge as an attack surface, preventing data at rest or in transit outside the enterprise. Hypori’s zero-trust virtual workspace on any device frees organizations from liability and security risks with 100% separation of data and preserves privacy for the end-user. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX.

