Hypori Achieves DOD IL4 and IL5 Provisional Authorization for Hypori Halo SaaS on AWS GovCloud (US)

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BYOD—Hypori, the leading commercial solution for Department of Defense (DOD) bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability and National Security Agency (NSA) commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) mobility provider, announced that the DOD and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has granted Hypori Halo Provisional Authorization (PA) at Impact Levels 4 and 5 (IL4 and IL5), as defined in the Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (DOD CC SRG). The DOD developed these information impact levels (ILs) to segregate and protect information according to data sensitivity.

The newly released, SaaS-delivered Hypori Halo IL5 solution, available only on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), allows DOD Mission Owners and Partners access to environments storing and processing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) environments, and access to unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) like NIPRNet from either government-furnished equipment (GFE) or employee personal mobile devices enabling BYOD programs. The Hypori Halo IL5 environment includes IL4 services which Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies and contractors can leverage to swiftly meet CMMC 2.0 qualifications for securing CUI and accessing GCC-High from personal mobile devices. Hypori Halo accomplishes all of this without requiring a mobile device manager (MDM) resident on the employee’s personal device.

Hypori Halo SaaS delivers zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data via a separate, secure virtual mobile device from any smartphone or tablet with 100% user privacy and no data at rest on the device. Mission Owners and Partners needing to protect CUI can use provisioned credentials for encrypted communications and digital signatures (CAC PKI) to securely connect to DOD information resources from a mobile device using Hypori Halo with minimal risk.

“Hypori is proud to achieve our Provisional Authorization to support our DOD and DIB customers,” said Jared Shepard, Hypori President and CEO. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to secure service members, government employees, and contractors at the highest data classification levels. For those using Hypori Halo as virtual BYOD, we’re preserving the privacy of end-user personal data on their own phones. Our Hypori Halo IL4/5 SaaS on AWS GovCloud is going to change the way our national security customers operate and collaborate from a mobile device to achieve mission success.”

DOD Mission Owners and Partners can take advantage of Hypori Halo IL4/5 SaaS to:

Securely connect and operate from either government or employee-owned devices

Preserve user privacy with total separation of the virtual environment from personal data on the device

Comply with DOD and White House guidance on TikTok from commercial devices

Use provisioned credentials for encrypted communications and digital signatures (CAC PKI)

Use fully proxied and robust secure communications via the Hypori Halo app to access: CUI environments, like NIPRNet and CAC-enabled websites Government email and collaborative environments (including Google Workspace, Microsoft DOD and GCC-High M365 email, Teams, etc.)

to access:

IL5 provisional authorization is a result of a rigorous assessment and scrutiny of 390 security and privacy controls around every aspect of Hypori’s technical implementation, personal security requirements, and operation functions. This accreditation reflects Hypori’s commitment to supporting the DOD’s digital transformation as they implement zero-trust solutions and adopt leading commercial technology to comply with federal law and DOD policy to protect CUI and unclassified NSS. Click Hypori to see Hypori Halo in action, request a demo, or contact sales.

About Hypori

Hypori is a SaaS company delivering zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data through its product, Hypori Halo, a separate, secure virtual device accessible from any smartphone or tablet. Hypori Halo, as a virtual BYOD solution, frees organizations from liability and security risks with no data at rest, no data in transit, and 100% separation of corporate and personal data preserving end-user privacy. Hypori Halo is a CSfC access and HIPAA-compliant product. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX.

