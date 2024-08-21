Hyphen Solutions Launches New Website to Connect Home Builders and Suppliers with Construction Software Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyphen Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based residential construction management software, proudly announces the launch of its brand-new website, designed to serve as a comprehensive hub for Home Builders, Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Trades. With this launch, Hyphen Solutions continues its 25-year legacy of innovation, driving the residential construction industry forward with cutting-edge technology and seamless integrations.





A Unified Platform for Residential Construction Management

The newly launched website showcases Hyphen Solutions’ full-cycle software suite, which supports businesses at every stage of the residential construction process. As the industry’s only full-cycle software solution for new home construction, Hyphen Solutions is dedicated to enabling businesses to work better, faster, and together, by providing tools that streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve profitability.

Helping Home Builders + Residential Trades Find the Right Home Construction Software

Finding and integrating a new home construction software can be a daunting task. Hyphen Solutions aids Home Builders & Residential Subcontractors in this task by offering a helpful Software Solution Finder that guides them to a home construction software solution based on their specific needs.

Key Benefits of Integrating Residential Construction Software

Streamlined Processes : Hyphen Solutions’ software suite, including BuildPro, SupplyPro, and Hyphen Wallet, is designed to optimize operational control and secure payments.

: Hyphen Solutions’ software suite, including BuildPro, SupplyPro, and Hyphen Wallet, is designed to optimize operational control and secure payments. Unified Platform: The integrated workflows foster enhanced collaboration among Home Builders, Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Trades, unifying the residential construction supply chain.

The integrated workflows foster enhanced among Home Builders, Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Trades, unifying the residential construction supply chain. Reduced Costs and Improved Profitability: By leveraging Hyphen Solutions’ innovative tools, businesses can achieve greater efficiency and cost savings.

Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

As Hyphen Solutions celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, the company remains dedicated to innovation and excellence. One in three new homes in America is built using Hyphen’s software, and more than 17,500 Suppliers and over 580 Builders across the U.S. and Canada rely on Hyphen’s comprehensive Home Builder and supply chain solutions.

Industry Leadership and Trust

Twenty of the top 25 North American Home Builders trust Hyphen Solutions as their go-to partner in residential construction. The new website reflects Hyphen Solutions’ commitment to delivering trusted cloud solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a competitive market.

2023 Key Metrics

Orders Distributed: 43.7 million

Total Order Volume: $63.4 billion

Total Homes Built: 349,946

Total Users: 116,437

Documents Shared with Suppliers: 16.9 million

Auto-Generated Lien Releases: 13.6 million

About Hyphen Solutions

Hyphen Solutions provides the leading cloud-based construction management software for the residential building industry. Their innovative solutions include BuildPro, SupplyPro, and Hyphen Wallet, among others, all designed to support Builders and Suppliers at every stage of the construction process.

Visit the new website at info.hyphensolutions.com to explore how Hyphen Solutions can transform your business.

Join the over 580 Builders and the 17,500+ Suppliers across the U.S. and Canada that trust Hyphen Solutions. Whether you are a local or national business, Builder or Supplier, new to the industry or a seasoned pro – we have a Hyphen solution for you.

