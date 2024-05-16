Home Business Wire Hyphen Solutions Ignites Discussion on AI at Builder 100 Leadership Summit
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a Gold Sponsor of the 35th Annual Builder 100 Leadership Summit held in Dana Point, California, Hyphen Solutions joined top industry leaders to explore pivotal advancements and strategies shaping the future of home building. In addition to being a key sponsor, several leaders from the Hyphen Solutions executive team attended and had the opportunity to engage and collaborate with other industry pioneers, highlighting the company’s significant role in driving innovation. Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions, took to the stage to set the tone for the session on “Demystifying AI, Real World Implementation & the Future of the Industry,” delivering insights that are set to redefine industry standards.




Dr. Vasquez opened the session with an engaging welcome, acknowledging the strength and success of the attendees, all key players in the home building industry. “The fact that you’re here today is a testament to the resiliency of your businesses,” Dr. Vasquez remarked, expressing pride in Hyphen Solutions’ role as a supporter and sponsor of the summit.

Hyphen Solutions, whose software impacts one in three new homes built in the U.S., continues to lead the way in the residential construction industry, including the integration of AI. During his address, Dr. Vasquez encouraged the audience to think creatively about the use of data while building homes. “Think beyond using a chatbot. Think about predicting trades’ timings with location services or identifying which homes need your presence the most,” he challenged the attendees.

The session underscored the transformative potential of AI in residential construction, emphasizing proactive adaptation and the benefits of early modernization. “AI will change the landscape. Those leaders who innovate early are likely to enjoy the biggest benefits,” Dr. Vasquez stated, inspiring the audience to embrace and lead with technology in their operations.

This partnership and the insights shared by Dr. Vasquez highlight Hyphen Solutions’ commitment to enhancing industry standards through technology and collaboration. As Builders and Suppliers continue to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, Hyphen Solutions remains a pivotal partner in driving innovation and efficiency in home building.

Celebrating 25 years in 2024, Hyphen continues to strengthen and innovate, to help Home Builders and Suppliers resolve business challenges and increase efficiency and collaboration in a unified platform. As the leading provider of cloud-based residential construction technology, 1 in 3 new homes in America is built with Hyphen’s software. Hyphen’s full-cycle software suite is uniquely tailored for Builders and Suppliers and is designed to support their businesses at every stage. Before, during and beyond the build, Hyphen serves as the ultimate hub for comprehensive residential construction software solutions. For more information, visit www.hyphensolutions.com.

