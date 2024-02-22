Hyphen Solutions and informXL Strengthen Partnership with Enhanced ERP Integrations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyphen Solutions, a leader in cloud-based residential construction technology, and informXL, the foremost data visualization platform, are excited to announce the expansion of their partnership. This enhanced collaboration integrates informXL’s robust analytics capabilities with Hyphen Solutions’ two flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, BRIX and Hyphen HomeFront, to provide unparalleled efficiency and data management for Home Builders.





Hyphen BRIX: Revolutionizing Home Building Operations

Hyphen BRIX, a comprehensive ERP solution with a focus on North American Home Builders, continues to innovate in streamlining residential construction operations. In 2022, it facilitated the issuance of over 543,000 purchase orders, demonstrating its efficacy in automating tasks and connecting field staff with back-office operations. This integration with informXL will further empower Builders to extract actionable insights from their data, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency.

Hyphen HomeFront: A Synthesis of Build Process and Data Management

Hyphen HomeFront, tailored for mid to large-size Home Builders, offers an intuitive ERP solution that encompasses the entire build process from sales to service and warranty. Its seamless integration with major accounting systems like QuickBooks and Sage underscores its adaptability. The collaboration with informXL will enable Builders to harness data more effectively, improving build times and reducing errors through enhanced information management.

informXL: At the Forefront of Data-Driven Decision Making

informXL takes pride in turning complex ERP data into actionable insights, aiding Builders in cost control, employee efficiency and executive decision making. As informXL grows, with over 100 years of combined Home Builder experience and servicing over 250 Builders, their partnership with Hyphen Solutions reflects a commitment to innovation and industry leadership in reporting and process solutions.

Hyphen Solutions: Celebrating 25 Years of Industry Leadership

Marking its 25th anniversary in 2024, Hyphen Solutions remains committed to connecting systems, data and teams in residential construction. Serving a third of new homes built in America, Hyphen Solutions is dedicated to providing software solutions that drive economical outcomes and further improve collaboration in the construction industry.

This enhanced partnership between Hyphen Solutions and informXL symbolizes a shared vision of innovation and efficiency. By integrating informXL’s data analysis expertise with Hyphen’s cutting-edge ERPs, this collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of residential construction technology.

