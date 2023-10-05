HyperX Unveils First HyperX Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus Industry’s First Toolless Spring-Loaded Microphone and Camera Arm as Part of Growing Solutions Lineup for Gaming Creators During HP Imagine 2023

HyperX Enables Creators and Gamers to Take Streaming and Content Creation to the Next Level with New Streamer Products that Complement HyperX XLR ProCast Microphones, OMEN PCs and OMEN Gaming Hub Software for a High-Quality Content Creation Setup

Gaming Streamers and Content Creators can now Experience Enhanced Video Capture and Professional Grade Sound Using HyperX Gear

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of three new innovative products designed to elevate content development for gaming creators and streamers. The latest additions, HyperX Vision S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface and the first toolless spring-loaded microphone arm on the market, HyperX Caster, are joining HyperX’s high-quality lineup of streaming products, including its ProCast XLR microphone and accessories. HyperX continues to push the boundaries of comfort, audio quality and video capture to meet the evolving needs of gamers and content creators.









“We are excited to expand our portfolio of products and provide a more complete creator solution,” said Sean Peralta, director of product management, HyperX. “The Vision S Webcam offers superb video quality and user-friendly features, and the Audio Mixer Audio Interface provides content creators with professional-grade sound. Since the listening experience for a content viewer is so important, we’ve added a volume meter to offer a quick and easy way to check input levels at any time. HyperX remains committed to enhancing the gaming and content creation experience, empowering users to unleash their full potential.”

HyperX and OMEN PC products bring together world-class tools, empowering gaming creators with next-level PC, peripheral & software solutions to create, develop, edit, and produce high-quality streaming content. Whether you’re recording in low light conditions or mixing sound with multiple microphones and pre-recorded sounds, the Vision S Webcam is ideal for recording in low light and delivers high-quality video content that will captivate your audiences. In addition, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface offers a range of mixing features for both the professional and emerging gaming streamer. Creators can complete their steamer setup by paring HyperX peripherals with OMEN PCs.

The latest additions to HyperX’s line of streaming gear are designed to improve the user experience, offering new levels of comfort, performance and control. More information on the new HyperX products includes:

HyperX Vision S Webcam : The HyperX Vision S Webcam is designed to enhance the streaming and content creation experience, offering superb video quality and user-friendly features. Equipped with a Sony Starvis™ 8MP sensor, the webcam captures and streams excellent quality videos up to 4K resolution 1 . With a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus, it ensures professional-quality videos with sharp focus even during movement. The Vision S Webcam delivers vivid and vibrant colors, even in low light conditions. The webcam features a full aluminum body, a 5G2P lens for long-term reliability and includes a magnetic privacy cover to protect against unwanted eyes and keep the lens clean. Tilt and swivel features make video adjustments easy to set. Compatible with PC and Mac, it offers seamless integration into any streaming or content creation setup and allows for easy customization of visual preferences through NGENUITY 2 software.

: The HyperX Vision S Webcam is designed to enhance the streaming and content creation experience, offering superb video quality and user-friendly features. Equipped with a Sony Starvis™ 8MP sensor, the webcam captures and streams excellent quality videos up to 4K resolution . With a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus, it ensures professional-quality videos with sharp focus even during movement. The Vision S Webcam delivers vivid and vibrant colors, even in low light conditions. The webcam features a full aluminum body, a 5G2P lens for long-term reliability and includes a magnetic privacy cover to protect against unwanted eyes and keep the lens clean. Tilt and swivel features make video adjustments easy to set. Compatible with PC and Mac, it offers seamless integration into any streaming or content creation setup and allows for easy customization of visual preferences through NGENUITY software. Audio Mixer Audio Interface: The HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface is an all-in-one compact solution that empowers content creators to achieve the perfect mix for mic, game audio, voice chat, and output volumes. The audio mixer ensures clear studio-quality audio with features like an XLR input with 48V phantom power, support for 24-bit/96kHz audio, and direct monitoring. Its user-friendly controls, including level faders for all three audio inputs, volume knobs for line and headphone outputs and input and output mute buttons, enable creators to connect a variety of microphones and audio sources, adjust the volume of each source and monitor audio in real-time. Compatible with PC and Mac, the audio mixer offers a simple plug and play connection with no software required to use.

The HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface is an all-in-one compact solution that empowers content creators to achieve the perfect mix for mic, game audio, voice chat, and output volumes. The audio mixer ensures clear studio-quality audio with features like an XLR input with 48V phantom power, support for 24-bit/96kHz audio, and direct monitoring. Its user-friendly controls, including level faders for all three audio inputs, volume knobs for line and headphone outputs and input and output mute buttons, enable creators to connect a variety of microphones and audio sources, adjust the volume of each source and monitor audio in real-time. Compatible with PC and Mac, the audio mixer offers a simple plug and play connection with no software required to use. HyperX Caster: The HyperX Caster is the first completely toolless, spring-loaded arm on the market3 for microphones and webcams with 1/4″, 3/8″, or 5/8″ threading. Sleek and versatile, Caster is designed to complement virtually any streaming setup. As an ideal accessory for gaming, podcasting, live streaming, and more, Caster combines soft, spring-loaded movement and ample positioning with high-quality construction. Caster also features an adjustable internal tension mechanism that securely holds devices in place with a hand-operated dial and joint friction for simple adjustment and tightening of tension, angle, or height position. Plus, a C-clamp makes securing to a table or desk easy, and it can be folded away when not in use. With a full 360-degree movement at the base, recessed cable management channels with removable slip covers, and an impressive 32-inch horizontal reach, Caster offers unparalleled flexibility. Crafted from durable aluminum for long-lasting stability, Caster is a perfect solution for creators seeking to improve their setup.

Availability

The new products are planned to be available now through the HyperX US Shop. For more information on HyperX products, please visit HyperX.com.

HyperX Vision S Webcam – Planned to be available at HyperX Shop for $199.99



HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface – Planned to be available at HyperX Shop in 1Q24 for $179.99



HyperX Caster – Planned to be available at HyperX Shop for $119.99 in February 2024.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

HyperX Vision S Webcam Specifications: Part Number 75X30AA Camera Specifications Total Megapixels 8 MP Focus Type Autofocus Diagonal Field of View (dFoV) 90° Tilt Range 45° Swivel Range ±90° Compatible Operating Systems Windows 10; Windows 11; mac OS 10.10 or later; Chrome OS™ Connections and Features Connection Type USB-C® 3.0 Special Features HDR support via NGenuity; Tripod support; Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor technology; Windows Hello support Lens Privacy Capabilities Attachable Certified Collaboration Software Zoom Physical Specifications Width 45mm Depth 93.3mm Height 61.92mm Weight 259g Weight (with cable) 314g Cable Length(s) and Type(s) 1.8m USB-C® to USB-A, USB 3.0 HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface Specifications: Part Number 73C12AA Connections and Features Microphone input(s) 1x XLR / ¼” TRS combo jack, 1x 3.5mm Line input(s) 1x 3.5mm Headphone output(s) 1x 3.5mm Line output(s) 1x 3.5mm USB connection USB-C® USB specification USB 2.0 (high speed) USB audio class UAC 2.0 Sampling rate(s) 96kHz, 48kHz, 44.1kHz Bit depth(s) 24-bit, 16-bit Controls Input gain faders: XLR / ¼” TRS microphone, 3.5mm microphone, 3.5mm line input mute buttons: XLR / ¼” TRS microphone, 3.5mm microphone, 3.5mm line input Output volume knobs: headphone, line output mute buttons: headphone, line output 48V phantom power button Power supply 5V, 500mA (USB) Power consumption 5v, 345mA System compatibility Microsoft Windows 10 (build 1703) and newer, macOS XLR Microphone Input Input type Balanced, mono Input impedance 6.8 kΩ Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Gain range 1dB – 50dB THD+N ≤0.1% (at 1kHz/0dB Gain) Noise ≤-88dBFS (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) Dynamic range ≥88dB (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) Phantom power 48V/6.8kΩ/10mA ¼” [6.35mm] TRS Microphone Input Input type Balanced, mono Input impedance 6.8 kΩ Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Gain range 1 – 50dB THD+N ≤0.1% (at 1kHz/0dB Gain) Noise ≤-88dBFS (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) Dynamic range ≥88dB (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) 3.5mm Microphone Input Input type Unbalanced, mono Input impedance 2.2 kΩ Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Gain range -12dB – 34dB THD+N ≤0.1% (at 1kHz/0dB Gain) Noise ≤-91dBFS (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) Dynamic range ≥91dB (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) Microphone bias 2.7V, 2.2 kΩ, 500uA 3.5mm Line Input Input type Unbalanced, stereo Input impedance 14 kΩ Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Gain range -8dB – 36dB THD+N ≤0.1% (at 1kHz/0dB Gain) Noise ≤-88dBFS (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) Dynamic range ≥88dB (at 0dB Gain, A-weighted) 3.5mm Headphone Output Output type Unbalanced, stereo Output impedance 32 Ω – 600 Ω Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Maximum output power ≥22mW THD+N ≤0.1% (at 1kHz/0dBFS, A-weighted) Noise ≤-91dV (A-weighted) SNR ≥95dB (at 1kHz/0dBFS, A-weighted) Crosstalk ≥70dB (at 1kHz, RL=32 Ω) 3.5mm Line Output Output type Unbalanced, stereo Output impedance 4.7 kΩ Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Maximum output level 1Vrms THD+N ≤0.1% (at 1kHz/0dBFS) Noise ≤-95dV (A-weighted) SNR ≥95dB (at 1kHz/0dBFS, A-weighted) Crosstalk ≥100dB (at 1kHz, RL=4.7 kΩ) Physical Specifications Length 144mm Width 140mm Height 59mm Weight (Mixer) 486g Weight (XLR cable) 187g Weight (USB cable) 45g Weight (3.5mm audio cable) 21g Cable length(s) and type(s) 3m XLR, 1.5m USB-C to USB-A, 1.2m 4-pole 3.5mm audio HyperX Caster Arm Specifications: Part Number 786H6AA Arm Horizontal Reach: 36.1″ Arm Vertical Reach: 42.4″ Arm Swivel Range: 360° Cable Management: Cable Management Channel with Cover Compatibility: Microphones and Cameras 0.45 lb. to 2.2 lb. with a 1/4″, 3/8″, or 5/8″ threaded mount Weight: 4 lb. Warranty: Two-year limited warranty Included in the box: Caster Microphone and Camera Arm, C-Clamp for desktop mount 3/8″ to 1/4″ Adapter, 3/8″ to 5/8″ Adapter, Quick Start Guide 14K content required to view full 4K images. 2Available on PC, OS: Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher, x64 Architecture: 3 Based on internal HyperX analysis of all microphone arms currently in the market as of 8/23/23.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com or Hyperx_PR@hyperx.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com

Dana Gomez



Walt & Company for HyperX



530-249-4955



dgomez@walt.com