HyperX Sponsors Arizona State University Study to Help Discover Breakthrough Player Performance Predictions Using Biometrics

HyperX Gaming Peripherals Leveraged for Performance Testing in Study to Help Predict Player Performance Early for Improved Health and Wellness and Reducing Chance of Tilt

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, sponsored an Arizona State University study that looked at biometrics of gaming to find ways to improve gamer wellness and performance. As a result of the research, the adidas-ASU Center for Engagement Science Lab discovered a breakthrough in measuring and understanding when a gamer is reaching their tipping point (known as tilt or rage quitting) and how to help prevent it through wellness and performance improvement, activities and awareness.





With the HyperX sponsorship, the research team and gamers involved in the study gained access to the same gaming equipment used by professional gamers and esports teams. This is the first study of its kind in collaboration with a global gaming company and collegiate scientific studies. HyperX plans to expand its participation in this space, partnering with some of the world’s most innovative sports science institutions to find ways to identify and address gamers’ physical and psychological pain points.

“Gamer’s wellbeing and performance are important to HyperX and observing stress factors along with other physical and mental states that gamers endure while playing, are key factors to look into for effectively managing those moments of tilt,” said Dustin Illingworth, head of culture marketing, HyperX. “The potential improvement in individual wellbeing that can be achieved as a result of the collaboration between ASU and HyperX presents an immense opportunity for the future of gamers and those who spend long periods of time in front of screens or monitors.”

To conduct the study, ASU researchers spent six months gathering biometric data from 45 experienced gamers who spent five to six hours playing one of three video games: “League of Legends,” “Valorant” or “Call of Duty.” They tracked heart rates, skin conductivity, eye movements and facial expressions using wristband health monitors and webcams and took note of game scores. The data was fed into a machine learning algorithm that looked at the connections between players’ performance and data. No single biometric variable could point to players’ performance or fatigue cycles on its own. However, when bringing all variables together, the algorithm revealed a pattern clearly showing when tilt happened. As a result, the team was able to predict tilt about 15 to 20 minutes before its occurrence. This ultimately could play a huge role in the future of health and wellness for gamers and/or individuals who work in front of a screen for long periods of time.

“HyperX’s support for this study has been invaluable to the students involved and our center,” says Aurel Coza, director of the adidas-ASU Center for Engagement Science Lab. “As the team continues to examine and share initial key findings, the goal is a phase two with HyperX. This phase will focus on putting what the students learned into practice and explore interventions that will ultimately help individuals from getting to the point of tilt.”

Senior communications specialist with ASU Knowledge Enterprise, Mikala Kass, wrote an article about the study that includes key findings and how the study can potentially help improve gamers’ health and performance, as well as people everywhere who work with screens. You can read the full article online here.

